10/11: Combat Changes and Bug Fixes

Hello shopkeepers!
We're here with a few more important bug fixes. Sorry about any inconvenience caused by missing death boxes or plants not growing.
Combat Changes
We've increased the number of hits for various combos. For example, the Bamboo Club and Cash Register now have a 5-hit attack string.
In addition, we've also reduced the minimum charge time for heavy attacks (holding Left Click). This should make heavy attacks a viable choice mid-combo instead of being relegated for a long range poke.
Deadlier cowboys and ronins have also been added to the Steam Survival Fest map at night. Good luck!
Let us know how it feels over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.
Changelog
Changes
- Added more attacks to several combos
- Increased sprinting attack damage for woodcutting axes
- Reduced charge time for several heavy attacks
- Reduced dash impulse
- Added Esperanto language for testing purposes
- Added VFX to regular swimming + jogging in water
- Added VFX to dash start/land
- Added item holding locomotion animations to medium pole weapons
- Added cooldown for unlocking nodes in the Research Tree
- Doubled the stamina regeneration rate
Fixes
- Fixed bug where death box would sometimes not appear in a saved file
- Fixed bug where items in a chunk wouldn't save in a saved file
- Fixed NRE in footstep effect
