10/11: Combat Changes and Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9701665 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 02:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hello shopkeepers!

We're here with a few more important bug fixes. Sorry about any inconvenience caused by missing death boxes or plants not growing.

Combat Changes

We've increased the number of hits for various combos. For example, the Bamboo Club and Cash Register now have a 5-hit attack string.

In addition, we've also reduced the minimum charge time for heavy attacks (holding Left Click). This should make heavy attacks a viable choice mid-combo instead of being relegated for a long range poke.

Deadlier cowboys and ronins have also been added to the Steam Survival Fest map at night. Good luck!

Let us know how it feels over at https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

Changelog

Changes

Added more attacks to several combos

Increased sprinting attack damage for woodcutting axes

Reduced charge time for several heavy attacks

Reduced dash impulse

Added Esperanto language for testing purposes

Added VFX to regular swimming + jogging in water

Added VFX to dash start/land

Added item holding locomotion animations to medium pole weapons

Added cooldown for unlocking nodes in the Research Tree

Doubled the stamina regeneration rate

Fixes