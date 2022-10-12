October Mid-Month Bug Fixes Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9701617 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for your patience.

This follow-up update includes fixes for the following two items:

A severe performance drop on some 4k monitors due to an edge case issue with resolution settings An incompatibility with the unofficial 1.3 64 bit version - as a reminder, we recommend against modifying the original tmodloader install with external files as it can lead to unexpected behaviour.

As always, please continue to reach out via our Discord with any issues you encounter: https://discord.gg/3snus3cW6c