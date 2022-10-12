Fixes critical issue where removing a costume with the clear costume button and saving outfit without changing any other clothes would leave game in a state where it crashes and then will crash on load making game unplayable. With fix you can now continue playing that same game and this will not happen again.
Isla Sinaloa update for 12 October 2022
Fixes update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update