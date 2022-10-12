 Skip to content

Isla Sinaloa update for 12 October 2022

Fixes update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes critical issue where removing a costume with the clear costume button and saving outfit without changing any other clothes would leave game in a state where it crashes and then will crash on load making game unplayable. With fix you can now continue playing that same game and this will not happen again.

