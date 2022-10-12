 Skip to content

Raifu Wars update for 12 October 2022

v1.11: War-Themed Hat Simulator

v1.11: War-Themed Hat Simulator

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Raifu Wars is back with another update! Read on for what's new:

Hats!

Raifu Wars now features 20+ hats for all characters! More will be added each update and for some holidays.

Coins!

Collect coins in online multiplayer games that can then be spent to win hats!

New Languages!

New translations are available for: Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian!

Discord Integration

Join us on the Official Raifu Wars Discord and never miss a match in the #matchmaking channel!

What's Next

  • Editor Update 2
  • Cross-platform online services (profile sync, map repository, and more)
  • More achievements

