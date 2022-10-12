v1.11: War-Themed Hat Simulator

Share · View all patches · Build 9701568 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 02:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Raifu Wars is back with another update! Read on for what's new:

Hats!

Raifu Wars now features 20+ hats for all characters! More will be added each update and for some holidays.



Coins!

Collect coins in online multiplayer games that can then be spent to win hats!



New Languages!

New translations are available for: Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian!

Discord Integration

Join us on the Official Raifu Wars Discord and never miss a match in the #matchmaking channel!

What's Next