Patch Note# 23 | Patch 1.10 is now LIVE!

Hello Engineers!

Welcome to patch 1.10! Your friendly neighborhood community manager Mike is here 😊

We’re pleased to announce that you’ll be able to experience the new HUD we teased over the last couple of months as well as some other gameplay and visual improvements to the game. With that out of the way, let's dive right in!

Changes & Fixes

Tracks & Railways

Tweaked some issues with the placement of electric lines

Fixed a problem with a blocked player movement at Service Center Innsbruck warehouse

Fixed a problem with broken traffic lights at Main Brussels and near Paris Station

We fixed a problem with the sudden stop of the train when high speed is reached, between Zurich Factory and Zurich Main – this was reported by a few players highlighting that the train came to an immediate halt due to the environment not loading in on time. You should not have this issue any more in this section of the map.

Fixed a problem with a sharp connection angle between rails in Berlin region – this should fix derailing on these sections of the tracks.

Fixing a problem with missing part of the tracks near Munich Refinery

Fixed a problem with sudden stop of the train near Leipzig Main

HUD

Now we can sort Cities table using controller

Fixed bug where inverting camera axis was affecting map controls

Fixed bug that was deleting GPS route after switching navigation mode

HUD Overhaul – this has been a long-awaited feature since the launch of Train Life, and we are pleased to announce that it is here! Let us know what you think of the new features!

Gameplay

Fixed GPS Bugs – this should have fixed the issue with navigation points being removed after the player arrives to one, among other bugs as well.

Now Train cannot be reversed, and cabin cannot be changed during boarding

Scenarios

Fixed a problem with missing a track section near Antwerp pumpjack during Brussels-Amsterdam scenario

Fixed a problem with a redundant blockade near Strasbourg Main during scenario Paris-Vienna

Better Orient Express steam release particles – when doing the OE scenario, you should now see that smoke is coming from the chimney.

Level Art & Design

Fixed a problem with snow under the roof at Munich Station

Fixed a problem with buildings on the tracks at Strasbourg Station

Cleaning track zone from branches, grass, and ground

Multiple minor art fixes

Language

Fixed Translation bugs

We hope you will enjoy this update and we encourage the community to continue with the feedback.

We will continue to keep you guys updated with the games upcoming hotfixes and patches on a weekly basis as we have been doing since the release of Train Life. Thank you all for sticking with us throughout this time and until next time, engineers!

Signing out,

Mike

Simteract Community Manager