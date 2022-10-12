Train Sim World 3 - Patch Notes: Save Game & UI Improvements

Hello folks,

We’re coming in fast with the second of several post-release updates, bringing fixes to the recently re-introduced Save Game functionality, and a large range of UI improvements, quality of life changes and fixes. We want to thank you all for keeping your feedback coming, and we will keep improving Train Sim World 3 to be the best it can be with more updates to come.

Headliners

Save Game

General improvements with Save and Resume game functionality

Settings & UI

Mouse Sensitivity slider will now function as intended

Added new icons for “Go Via” and “Stop at” objectives

Liveries on train selection now displaying the original route they come from





Railhead Treatment Train

Water spray effect has been improved to be truer to life

Weather effects will now appear on the windows

Fixed issues with wagon buffer physics

BR 182 Dispolok

The Dispolok will also correctly substitute on DB Cargo Deutschland.

Controller Usage

Added gamepad button prompts for settings in the pause menu

Navigation around the 2D map is now corrected on controllers

When using a controller, you can now hover over the search bar and filter buttons in route selection menus. A virtual keyboard will open when pressing A/X.

Full Changelog

Core:

[Save Game]

General improvements with Save and Resume game functionality

[UI]

Mouse Sensitivity slider will now function as intended

Added new icons for “Go Via” and “Stop at” objectives

Re-added Back button to pause menu – It’s back baby! Literally.

Changing measurement units to imperial will now impact all HUD settings

Crosshair size settings will now be saved after exiting and reloading the game.

Level 5 or higher profiles will be recommended ‘Experienced’ option on profile import

Resume Last Played button will now display a suitable image on the home screen for various routes.

[UI – Selection Menus]

When selecting a service, duration times for other services will no longer disappear

You can now see how many services you can play when viewing trains.

Trains section should show trains from "Services" rides

Completing a scenario or tutorial will also mark it as complete in journey mode.

Scenarios and Tutorials for uninstalled content will no longer show.

When in the Route Selection menu, hovering over a route thumbnail will correctly show the route details.

Selecting a livery on the train selector will now show which route that livery comes from.

Livery Editor will default to dark mode, the one-true prevailing mode.

[UI – Text]

Text will no longer scroll out of the boundary when starting a route

Exit Game button text will no longer flicker

Decreased task padding around text on task list rows

[UI – Console]

Added gamepad button prompts for settings in the pause menu

Navigation around the 2D map is now corrected on controllers

When using a controller, you can now hover over the search bar and filter buttons in route selection menus. A virtual keyboard will open when pressing A/X.

On PS4, the ‘RB’ button can now be used to in the pause menu to get the settings menu.

On PS4, you will no longer be prompted to save changes when nothing is altered when exiting settings.

[Gameplay]

Drivers’ hair will no longer stick outside of the hat – we've finally fixed this g̶a̶m̶e̶-̶b̶r̶e̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g hat-breaking bug.

Southeastern High Speed

Increased station stop times on ‘Highspeed Run’ scenario to give correct sense of operating a late service – better not wait around!

Fixed AI spawning issue in the 09:35 London to Ashford service

Fixed issue where spawning between 06:39 and 06:41 would prevent the train from moving

[RHTT]

Water spray effect has been improved to be truer to life

Weather effects will now appear on the windows

Fixed issues with wagon buffer physics

[Class 66]

Gamepad and/or RailDriver can release Vigilance pedal when driving EWS

Weather effects will now appear on the windows

EM2000 emissive text will now be clearly visible

[Training Center Class 66]

Fixes to coupler animation

Cab lights will now give first time use reward

Removed semi-circular artefacts underneath wagons

AWS sunflower will now correctly work

Kassel - Wurzburg

Train should move again after stopping in the LZB Introduction tutorial

NPCs should not clip into each other while sitting on the chairs.

Billboard will now display on both sides

Player can no longer walk through the fence at Fulda yard

Fixed lighting on cars around Kassel station

Removed bench from the track between platform 7 and 8 at Fulda station

NPC clothes will no longer appear wet on sunny days

[Dispolok BR 182]

Will now correctly substitute on DB Cargo Deutschland

[DB Laaers]

Removed semi-circular artefacts underneath wagons

[DB Sggmrss]

Removed semi-circular artefacts underneath wagons

[DB Habbiins]

Physics adjustments to the brake pipe to prevent random brake applications

Cajon Pass

2D mini map will now correctly display the start and endpoint markers

Advertisements should now correctly display on double sided billboards

Time displayed to complete ‘F7 Training’ and ‘Switching it Up’ scenarios are now accurate to actual gameplay

F7 Training now includes manually using the coupling bar

F7 Training requirements for silver and gold medals have been reduced

West Cornwall Local

West Cornwall Local route intro can now be completed.

Other Locos

[BR DB 101]