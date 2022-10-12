 Skip to content

Train Sim World® 3 update for 12 October 2022

Train Sim World 3 - Patch Notes: Save Game & UI Improvements

Hello folks,

We’re coming in fast with the second of several post-release updates, bringing fixes to the recently re-introduced Save Game functionality, and a large range of UI improvements, quality of life changes and fixes. We want to thank you all for keeping your feedback coming, and we will keep improving Train Sim World 3 to be the best it can be with more updates to come.

Headliners

Save Game

  • General improvements with Save and Resume game functionality

Settings & UI

  • Mouse Sensitivity slider will now function as intended
  • Added new icons for “Go Via” and “Stop at” objectives
  • Liveries on train selection now displaying the original route they come from


Railhead Treatment Train

  • Water spray effect has been improved to be truer to life
  • Weather effects will now appear on the windows
  • Fixed issues with wagon buffer physics

BR 182 Dispolok

  • The Dispolok will also correctly substitute on DB Cargo Deutschland.

Controller Usage

  • Added gamepad button prompts for settings in the pause menu
  • Navigation around the 2D map is now corrected on controllers
  • When using a controller, you can now hover over the search bar and filter buttons in route selection menus. A virtual keyboard will open when pressing A/X.

Full Changelog

Core:
[Save Game]

  • General improvements with Save and Resume game functionality

[UI]

  • Mouse Sensitivity slider will now function as intended
  • Added new icons for “Go Via” and “Stop at” objectives
  • Re-added Back button to pause menu – It’s back baby! Literally.
  • Changing measurement units to imperial will now impact all HUD settings
  • Crosshair size settings will now be saved after exiting and reloading the game.
  • Level 5 or higher profiles will be recommended ‘Experienced’ option on profile import
  • Resume Last Played button will now display a suitable image on the home screen for various routes.

[UI – Selection Menus]

  • When selecting a service, duration times for other services will no longer disappear
  • You can now see how many services you can play when viewing trains.
  • Trains section should show trains from "Services" rides
  • Completing a scenario or tutorial will also mark it as complete in journey mode.
  • Scenarios and Tutorials for uninstalled content will no longer show.
  • When in the Route Selection menu, hovering over a route thumbnail will correctly show the route details.
  • Selecting a livery on the train selector will now show which route that livery comes from.
  • Livery Editor will default to dark mode, the one-true prevailing mode.

[UI – Text]

  • Text will no longer scroll out of the boundary when starting a route
  • Exit Game button text will no longer flicker
  • Decreased task padding around text on task list rows

[UI – Console]

  • Added gamepad button prompts for settings in the pause menu
  • Navigation around the 2D map is now corrected on controllers
  • When using a controller, you can now hover over the search bar and filter buttons in route selection menus. A virtual keyboard will open when pressing A/X.
  • On PS4, the ‘RB’ button can now be used to in the pause menu to get the settings menu.
  • On PS4, you will no longer be prompted to save changes when nothing is altered when exiting settings.

[Gameplay]

  • Drivers’ hair will no longer stick outside of the hat – we've finally fixed this g̶a̶m̶e̶-̶b̶r̶e̶a̶k̶i̶n̶g hat-breaking bug.

Southeastern High Speed

  • Increased station stop times on ‘Highspeed Run’ scenario to give correct sense of operating a late service – better not wait around!
  • Fixed AI spawning issue in the 09:35 London to Ashford service
  • Fixed issue where spawning between 06:39 and 06:41 would prevent the train from moving

[RHTT]

  • Water spray effect has been improved to be truer to life
  • Weather effects will now appear on the windows
  • Fixed issues with wagon buffer physics

[Class 66]

  • Gamepad and/or RailDriver can release Vigilance pedal when driving EWS
  • Weather effects will now appear on the windows
  • EM2000 emissive text will now be clearly visible

[Training Center Class 66]

  • Fixes to coupler animation
  • Cab lights will now give first time use reward
  • Removed semi-circular artefacts underneath wagons
  • AWS sunflower will now correctly work

Kassel - Wurzburg

  • Train should move again after stopping in the LZB Introduction tutorial
  • NPCs should not clip into each other while sitting on the chairs.
  • Billboard will now display on both sides
  • Player can no longer walk through the fence at Fulda yard
  • Fixed lighting on cars around Kassel station
  • Removed bench from the track between platform 7 and 8 at Fulda station
  • NPC clothes will no longer appear wet on sunny days

[Dispolok BR 182]

  • Will now correctly substitute on DB Cargo Deutschland

[DB Laaers]

  • Removed semi-circular artefacts underneath wagons

[DB Sggmrss]

  • Removed semi-circular artefacts underneath wagons

[DB Habbiins]

  • Physics adjustments to the brake pipe to prevent random brake applications

Cajon Pass

  • 2D mini map will now correctly display the start and endpoint markers
  • Advertisements should now correctly display on double sided billboards
  • Time displayed to complete ‘F7 Training’ and ‘Switching it Up’ scenarios are now accurate to actual gameplay
  • F7 Training now includes manually using the coupling bar
  • F7 Training requirements for silver and gold medals have been reduced

West Cornwall Local

  • West Cornwall Local route intro can now be completed.

Other Locos
[BR DB 101]

  • Removed automatic sanding from wheel slip prevention system
  • Physics adjustments to the brake pipe to prevent random brake applications

