Share · View all patches · Build 9701297 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 01:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Dear players,

In the Version 1.2 update, we have changed loads of 3D models in Fengdu Ghost City, including lanterns, temples, shrines and palaces. We also changed the lighting in some maps for better visual effects.

A bug that caused the Styx Port Tower gate to be unable to pass through has been fixed.

Thank you for your support,

Knifish Games