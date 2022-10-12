 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PAGO FOREST: TOWER DEFENSE update for 12 October 2022

Important update of "PAGO FOREST: TOWER DEFENSE"

Share · View all patches · Build 9701243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Interface improvement, rebalancing and time dilation management

  • You now have the ability to speed up and slow down time at your convenience.

  • The interface has been significantly improved.
    -The images of the maps representing the allied and enemy characters have been completely redone.
    -The menus have been improved as well as the borders and the powers.
    -Transparency has been added to the whole interface.

  • A rebalancing of attack and health has been done for some units.

Changed files in this update

PAGO FOREST: TOWER DEFENSE Content Depot 1425271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link