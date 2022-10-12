Important update of "PAGO FOREST: TOWER DEFENSE"

Interface improvement, rebalancing and time dilation management
You now have the ability to speed up and slow down time at your convenience.
The interface has been significantly improved.
-The images of the maps representing the allied and enemy characters have been completely redone.
-The menus have been improved as well as the borders and the powers.
-Transparency has been added to the whole interface.
A rebalancing of attack and health has been done for some units.
Changed files in this update