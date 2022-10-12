Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.492

When playing single player the game server no longer runs in a separate process. This should resolve some issues players were encountering.
Let us know if you encounter any issues. Thanks everyone!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
When playing single player the game server no longer runs in a separate process. This should resolve some issues players were encountering.
Let us know if you encounter any issues. Thanks everyone!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update