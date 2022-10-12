 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 12 October 2022

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.492

Build 9701195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When playing single player the game server no longer runs in a separate process. This should resolve some issues players were encountering.

Let us know if you encounter any issues. Thanks everyone!

