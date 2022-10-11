Update Notes for Oct 12

(Oct 11)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 6, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.
hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding
-Samadhi fire's travel speed increased by 150%
-Teleport while using gamepad will reset cursor position, this is to prevent player from teleporting again
-Updated keybind display for interaction and sell/read
-Fixed a bug where attack values of tribulation reward is not shown properly
-Attack sequence no longer resets when npcs and bosses enter second or third phase
Changed files in this update