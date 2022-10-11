Update Notes for Oct 12

(Oct 11)Our artist is in the process of drawing zone 6, this process may take about 1-2 weeks.

hence the updats are only related to balancing and bug fixes. Thank you for understanding

-Samadhi fire's travel speed increased by 150%

-Teleport while using gamepad will reset cursor position, this is to prevent player from teleporting again

-Updated keybind display for interaction and sell/read

-Fixed a bug where attack values of tribulation reward is not shown properly

-Attack sequence no longer resets when npcs and bosses enter second or third phase