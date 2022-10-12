14.06 - Exploration Event tab

Hi Universe Architects, the simulation has been updated.

We will start running Exploration events every week so new players can start playing events sooner.

We are adding an events tab in to the side menu, so players know about the next two events. As premiere Exploration Events are launched, they will be added to the line-up alongside previously launched events. Ideally, new premiere Explorations will show up every 6-8 weeks.

This means the story tab will move into the Achievement tab. The Achievement tab will now house all collectible objects such as badges, achievements and story progression.

We are renaming the Logit Store to the Logit Console, to reflect that it offers options to affect the appearance of the simulation, and the System Console will now be the System Log, to reflect that it holds the story.

PATCH NOTE 14.06

New side panel Tab for exploration events

Save Transfer button now shows up at the top of the settings menu

Crowdin Implementation Added (you can now contribute to translations!)

Logits earned now will show up on non-exploration simulations

Reward calendar updates to makes easier to read

