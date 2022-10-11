Ranked FFA & Social Slayer

As we continue to explore and experiment with Halo Infinite’s playlist offerings, two new experiences now join the fray – Ranked FFA and Social Slayer.
On top of being a blast, both playlists provide unique opportunities to learn even more about player preferences in matchmaking. Their additions as rotationals will help us study player behavior and playlist health, which will help inform our future rotational plans for the Winter Update and beyond. In September’s Playlist Update blog, we discussed this concept in greater depth and also outlined the popularity of Halo Infinite’s existing playlists.
Now, let’s take a look at the two new playlists you can play today!
RANKED FREE-FOR-ALL
Ranked FFA will test your ability to separate yourself from the pack. Prove that you are the ultimate lone wolf and climb your way up the ranks.
MODES
- Ranked FFA Slayer
- Ranked FFA King of the Hill
Competitive Halo Infinite Settings: Battle Rifle Starts. No Radar. It's every Spartan for themselves!
Social Slayer
Social Slayer takes fun to the extreme with some new action-packed Slayer variants. Hop into this playlist with your friend and you’ll have more fun than a barrel of monkeys.
MODES
- Kong Slayer
- Ninja Slayer
- Purple Reign Slayer
- Rock 'n' Repulsors Slayer
- Rocket Dodgeball
Play with friends, slay your foes. Obliterate your opponents in an assortment of Team Slayer based modes.
Whether you’re powering through the ranks in Ranked FFA or throwing Fusion Coils at each other in Social Slayer, we hope you find these new experiences enjoyable.
If you have any feedback about these playlists, please let us know. If you run into any technical issues while playing, be sure to report it on the Halo Support site.
We’ll see you online in matchmaking or in-person at the Halo World Championship next week in Seattle!
