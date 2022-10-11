 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hallway Defender update for 11 October 2022

Damage Number Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9700898 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quality of life improvement:

Damage numbers now scale in size depending on the value for better readability

Bug Fixes:

Stars and card drops now cannot go outside the hallway boundaries

Changed files in this update

Depot 2149881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link