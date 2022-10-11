v2.0.0 🎉🐊🎊

We have finally reached version 2.0.0! This brings a lot of bug fixes and improvements to the program. Be sure to read through them to get all the details, but the main improvements are with the Skinning and Rigging features. The skin is now tied directly to the objects( there is no longer a duplicate mesh ). And the bones have been moved to the instance list, allowing instances to be nested inside bones, and bones inside instances. This change should allow more creative animations. It was a lot of work implementing the skin/riggings features ( probably the most difficult feature so far ), and I'm happy with the results!

v.2.0.0 (October 11, 2022)

Added: Tilesize export option. This setting is used if the Tile Spacing option is greater than 0. Check the Export section of the documentation for more info.

Added: Option to customize color of 3d crosshair and hover wireframe in the Settings panel.

Improved: Skinned meshes are now attached to the Object to prevent confusion.

Improved: Bones have been moved to the Instance list, and Instances can be attached/nested inside bones.

Improved: If Crocotile isn't open, double-clicking a .crocotile file should open Crocotile and load the scene (after associating the filetype with the program).

Fixed: Exporting gltf and dae files with textures would sometimes cause incorrect texture names.

Fixed: Exported .mtl files would sometimes not have materials listed in ascending order.

Fixed: Right-clicking a nested item in the Scene panel would cause ghost processes when quitting the program, preventing Crocotile from starting again until those processes were stopped.

Fixed: Skinned objects would disappear at certain camera angles due to frustumculling. Skinned meshes won't be culled now.

Fixed: Adding tiles to object after skinned wouldn't update the skin.

Fixed: Undo/redoing wouldn't update skin with new tiles or removed tiles.

Fixed: Items in Scene panel could be dragged into the wrong list.

Fixed: If painting directly to 3d tiles, holding Alt would apply tilebrush to the tile being hovered over.

Fixed: Some vertex weight data was being shared in tiles that were copy/pasted, split, extruded, merged, etc.

Fixed: Bones would fail to export if they were invisible.

Fixed: Bones were listed in the export panel when they didn't need to be.

Fixed: Vertex color painting wouldn't work if "Show" option was enabled in the Skin section of the Transform panel, and no bone was selected.

Fixed: Could select instances from the instance list in the Scene panel even if they were invisible.

Fixed: Crocotile wouldn't start on macOS Monterey. Updated nwjs to 65.1 to fix this issue.

Fixed: Importing an .obj file would fail if it contained point or line data.

Fixed: Gizmo wouldn't take into account the Base Pixel Unit size if it was changed.

Fixed: Clicking edges with Edge Selection disabled, would still prevent clicking faces.

Fixed: Projects using orthographic camera would load as if the viewport is the same size as when saved potentially causing a stretched view.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!