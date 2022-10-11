Astroneer: Countdown - Graphic Novel Pre-Orders Are Live!

We're happy to announce our first-ever graphic novel, Astroneer: Countdown, published by Titan Comics is now available for pre-order. Place your pre-order at the links below, or request it from your local retailer!
US residents can place pre-orders here.
European residents can place pre-orders here.
Details
The graphic novel adventure follows friendly Astroneer Seven as he ventures into the Boreas System. What begins as an epic quest to gather crucial resources turns into a crisis of identity and belonging. Will the discovery of the mysterious time-and-space bending crystals rescue Seven from his troubles, or will they only cause more chaos? Readers will also enjoy three short stories as part of Astroneer: Countdown. Out of Bounds, Decaf Noir, and Have We Met. Each take part in the wider Astroneer universe and capture the wonder that the game is known for.
Astroneer: Countdown is helmed by a multi-award-winning creative team. The stories are written by Dave Dwonch (Jenny Zero), David Pepose (Savage Avengers), Jeremy Lawson (Teen Titans Go! comics), and M. Goodwin (Tomboy); with Xenia Pamfil (Rainbow Brite), Eryk Donovan (Constantine: The Hellblazer), Jeremy Lawson, and M. Goodwin on art.
