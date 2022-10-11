Astroneer: Countdown - Graphic Novel Pre-Orders Are Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9700834 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 23:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Details

The graphic novel adventure follows friendly Astroneer Seven as he ventures into the Boreas System. What begins as an epic quest to gather crucial resources turns into a crisis of identity and belonging. Will the discovery of the mysterious time-and-space bending crystals rescue Seven from his troubles, or will they only cause more chaos? Readers will also enjoy three short stories as part of Astroneer: Countdown. Out of Bounds, Decaf Noir, and Have We Met. Each take part in the wider Astroneer universe and capture the wonder that the game is known for.

Astroneer: Countdown is helmed by a multi-award-winning creative team. The stories are written by Dave Dwonch (Jenny Zero), David Pepose (Savage Avengers), Jeremy Lawson (Teen Titans Go! comics), and M. Goodwin (Tomboy); with Xenia Pamfil (Rainbow Brite), Eryk Donovan (Constantine: The Hellblazer), Jeremy Lawson, and M. Goodwin on art.