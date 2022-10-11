Horny Witch: Hunt is releasing now + Apology for our mistake with the old build

We are proud to announce that Horny Witch: Hunt is finally here! This game is our biggest visual novel yet and even though it has something around 60 minutes of gameplay on the main story line, it should be 60 minutes of great fun! There is interesting story with unique characters, engaging music and sound effects, sexy scenes with realistic graphics and meaningful choices ...

We hope you will like the game and leave feedback, for example on our Discord!

However, we must also admit a mistake which we did. We accidently released the game with the old, testing build and didn't notice for about an hour. Unfortunately, a few people already bought the game.

This only affects people who bought and installed the game within the first hour after the release. Everyone else should be unaffected. A quick way to check if you have the right version is to go to the "About" page in the main menu and check the game version. It should show version 0.9.7 or newer.

If you have the older version, we would like to ask you to wait for the update (or to quit and reopen Steam to force the update), so that you can enjoy the game as was intended, with the full content!

Thanks!

We are really sorry for the inconvenience.

Cutepen Team