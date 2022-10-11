Small hotfix update

Hey guys, normally I would save all of the QOL and bug fixes for a major update but these one were too big to let go until. Especially the voxel one, So I just released a hotfix patch that fixes the following:

Cirno doll has a proper pickup notification on hard

Cirno doll's pickup is now much smaller

Cirno Doll now does much more damage on hard

Reduced knives count on Hard

Fixed a bug where remilia didn't do as much damage on lunatic

Fixed a bug where the candles would turn into voxels for 1 frame

Removed the shotgun in the hub world (this was redundant anyways since the shotgun is already in the waterfall in the first level

Assigned p90 to the first weapon slot on lunatic

Assigned cirno doll to the 5th weapon slot

Unfortunately, this might break your save data, so you'll have to start over or revert back to the previous version before this hotfix, which can be accessed via going to the game's beta tabs in it's properties via steam and selecting the "IASOLD" branch. I deeply apologize for the inconvenience.

Of course, this is just a small portion of the bug fixes and QOL updates coming in the workshop update, so stay tuned! Thank you and have a wonderful day!