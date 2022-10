Share · View all patches · Build 9700541 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 21:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Option on the menu to play the Halloween mode.

All changes made in this update:

Extended vent system

Extended level - One new room and a back staircase

New spawn point

First cutscene

Loading scene

Halloween mode

Adjusted VHS and PSX visuals

AI adjustments taken from feedback

AI no longer blocks player

Enjoy Sinners,

Bubblegum Home Entertainment