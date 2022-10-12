Packing Iteration and Other Improvements

We thank everyone for all the discussion and feedback about the PvP changes we posted about last week, as well as helping us sort out all of the bugs with Balang. Today’s patch should fix most of the remaining issues with packing and add a few other improvements.

Currently, we can't name an exact release date for either the PvP Update or the Ancient City map. As we continue to work through development and all the new features, there is a possibility we’ll release the PvP update in parts, rather than all at once, but that’s to be confirmed and finalized. We know there was some confusion about that coming from Friday, but our goal here is to release a fun and, most importantly, working improvement to the PvP part of the game. We'll have to see if releasing it in parts will still maintain the fun gameplay every individual update or we'll need all the components together to make it work as we intend it to.

For our full devblog later in the week we’ll do a Q&A with many of your questions that were brought up as a result of the PvP Update devblog and all the discussions about the future of the Packing feature, and try to answer any other lingering questions out there. Again, a lot of good discussions that are helping us very much to refine the design and improve the gameplay around it that we're very grateful for.

Changelog for today: