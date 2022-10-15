 Skip to content

Super Amazing Wagon Adventure update for 15 October 2022

Fix for music playback when using Proton to run on Linux

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game's music was not playing when running the game through Proton (Steam Play), Valve's compatibility layer for running Windows games on Steam Deck and other Linux systems. This is because the game's music was compressed with xWMA which isn't supported by Proton. I've updated the game's music to use ADPCM compression instead of xWMA. Based on my testing this fixes music playback through Proton. Let me know on the forums if you encounter any issues!

Change List:

  • Updated music to use ADPCM instead of xWMA (fixes music playback through Proton)

