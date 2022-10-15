Fix for music playback when using Proton to run on Linux

The game's music was not playing when running the game through Proton (Steam Play), Valve's compatibility layer for running Windows games on Steam Deck and other Linux systems. This is because the game's music was compressed with xWMA which isn't supported by Proton. I've updated the game's music to use ADPCM compression instead of xWMA. Based on my testing this fixes music playback through Proton. Let me know on the forums if you encounter any issues!

Change List: