" Repairs only 10/11/2022 "

first :
Notes have been added that appear on the right by pressing the keyboard (Tab) to see a summary of the task in the stage.
secondly :
The heatsink was enlarged because it was a bit inappropriate.
Third :
The speaker's voice has been canceled in the third stage because it is annoying.
Fourthly :
The broken glass stage has been facilitated because it was very difficult.
Wait for the next updates, the game will be greatly developed and more challenges to talk about, newer versions all the time, new locations, buildings and different stages (soon), we will be available if we have any potential new ideas and any other and feedback from players to improve game performance.
Changed files in this update