" Repairs only 10/11/2022 "

Build 9700193 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 21:09:36 UTC by Wendy

first :

Notes have been added that appear on the right by pressing the keyboard (Tab) to see a summary of the task in the stage.

secondly :

The heatsink was enlarged because it was a bit inappropriate.

Third :

The speaker's voice has been canceled in the third stage because it is annoying.

Fourthly :

The broken glass stage has been facilitated because it was very difficult.