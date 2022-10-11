The State of Early Access - Update #02

We are glad to see so many of you have enjoyed Farthest Frontier already. Your reception and support have been phenomenal and we thank you all for being with us on this journey so far!

Over the past two months, we have released 4 updates and respective hotfixes aimed at addressing the most pressing issues preventing you from having an enjoyable experience. Needless to say, we are just getting started!

Now you might be looking forward to v0.7.7, but who needs that when we are going straight to v0.8.0! Yes, our next update is going to be a big one. Today we wish to shed some light on what is in store for you!

If you have not had a chance to read our first State of Early Access, we recommend you check it out, as it not only reflects on some of what we have added already, but on what is still to come.

We’d like to preface this preview by making it clear that this update is still very much a work in progress, and what you see can and will change. This preview is also not all-encompassing. There is a good chance we will sneak more changes in as we go. With that out of the way,

Take a look at the v0.8.0 patch preview on our official forum.