Update 1.1.9

1.1.9 - Control Update
The main focus of this update was the addition of a new control scheme called "Active Aim". This control method allows you to aim your aircraft with the mouse. Toggled by right click, this is now the default secondary control method. It's not exact due to the unstable nature of the physics calculations and suboptimal PID values, but it does a good job once you get the hang of it.
Aircraft
In total 4 new aircraft have been added, 2 of which are trainers. The 2 flight school missions I've previously mentioned in the DC have been put on hold awaiting the mission builder update. Because of this, the trainer aircraft are not flyable by default, you would have to manually modify the data files to pilot them.
There are two new fighter aircraft you do get to control though;
The YFA-17 Cobra, powered by two 14000 lbf thrust class engines, makes for an excellent dogfighter at all altitudes. This plane's famous carrier-borne derivatives will play a major role in the upcoming campaign, details of which will be disclosed later on.
The XF-T is a fictional spin on the XF-5E based on the Hesa Saeqeh jet fighter in service with the Iranian Air Force. In game, it features upgraded aerodynamics and lower weight than the XF-5E, resulting in superior power-to-weight ratio and climb performance. The twin tails provide increased vertical stability, making for an easier aiming experience. These planes will be part of a rogue squadron, featuring in a later campaign.
Stabilators now work on aircraft that use them.
Changelog
- Added: Active aimed control method for mouse control
- Tweaked: XF-20 red livery was missing streak
- Tweaked: XF-5E tail fin & exhaust redesign
- Added: XF-5E red streak livery
- Tweaked: XF-20 AFB redesign
- Added: XF-T
- Fixed: G-force effects now work with UI hidden
- Tweaked: clean fire onset
- Tweaked: improved cockpit instruments precision and calibration speed
- Fixed: YF-29 hardpoint cameras
- Fixed: Weapons attached to fuselage disappearing
- Added: Vastly improved cockpit lighting
- Added: YFA-17
- Added: L-39F
- Added: YA-130
- Added: Working stabilators on YF-16E and YFA-17
- Fixed: Orbit camera issues
- Fixed: YF-16E stabilized and calibrated. The flight model does not feel heavy anymore
- Fixed: Instant dogfight loading times optimization
- Added: Instant dogfight options for fuel, ammo and cockpit g-force effects
- Tweaked: Ambient wind sound greatly reduced
- Added: Advanced dynamic reverb based on surrounding geometry
- Fixed: Incorrect reflections at high altitudes
- Fixed: Chase camera no longer spawns far away from aircraft
- Tweaked: Aircraft prices adjusted
- Tweaked: Flares optimized, better CPU performance
- Fixed: when camera is forced out of the cockpit due to disintegration, cockpit muffle now toggles off
- Tweaked: fire visual improvements
- Tweaked: afterburner visual improvements
- Added: CHAFF and it's ability to distract radar-guided missiles like the AMRAAM
- Tweaked: Active aim is now the default for mouse control, with conventional pitch/roll as second
option
- Tweaked: Minigun sound improvements
- Fixed: Condensation remaining after wing destruction
- Tweaked: Drastic improvement in high altitude manuevering for all aircraft
- Added: Missile/bomb/rocket ammo
- Fixed: Reduced the chance of rollover when ground handling
- Tweaked: Ground particles now match terrain color
- Fixed: Hangar CC
- Added: Control surfaces can now be jammed and torn off by collisions (previously only bullet hits and
explosion shockwaves)
- Fixed: MGI-17 & MGI-19 loss of control and/or blowing up upon instantaneous pitch and roll above
400kts
- Tweaked: Controllability of all jets
- Fixed: MGI-29L hardpoint cameras
- Added: MGI-21 & 21PD airbrakes
- Added: Instant dogfight now supports bombers
- Added: Setting that allows freelook in action cameras (locked means fixated on aircraft, mouse means
you can freely look around)
- Added: UI angle of attack indicator
- Fixed: FAB-250 collider intersections
- Fixed: MGI-17 tail being ripped off
- Fixed: LA-11FN and Fang propellers not taking damage
- Added: Minimap
- Added: Setting for toggling minimap (settings-HUD option)
- Tweaked: Secondary control smooth x and y sliders now feature linear increments (only relevant for
roll/pitch mouse controls)
- Added: UPK-23 gunpod (ussr)
- Added: FAB-5000 (ussr)
- Added: Steam Achievement "The Big One"
- Fixed: Steam Achievement "Big Gun" wasnt working
- Added: 2 entities
NOTE
You may have to rebind the pop flares control if you had previously changed it. The pop flares control was renamed to "Pop Flares/Chaff"
Whats To Come
Over the following months, two campaigns will be created. The first campaign, codenamed Blue Sky (not the actual name), will take place in the mountains. The majority of operations will be carrier launched. The timeline is modern warfare, with the inclusion of 5th gen fighter aircraft. Future campaigns are to be developed sequentially, one after the other.
The second campaign is closer to Aggressor's original vision and style. Like the first campaign, it takes inspiration from various air combat creative works released in the past, details about the missions will remain top secret for the time being. Dozens of new unreleased/unflown aircraft will see action for the first time in this campaign. It will be released alongside the full game launch, AKA at the same time Aggressor gets out of EA. With the addition of this second campaign, this
launch window runs well into 2023.
-Markz out
