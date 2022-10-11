Update 1.1.9

The main focus of this update was the addition of a new control scheme called "Active Aim". This control method allows you to aim your aircraft with the mouse. Toggled by right click, this is now the default secondary control method. It's not exact due to the unstable nature of the physics calculations and suboptimal PID values, but it does a good job once you get the hang of it.

Aircraft

In total 4 new aircraft have been added, 2 of which are trainers. The 2 flight school missions I've previously mentioned in the DC have been put on hold awaiting the mission builder update. Because of this, the trainer aircraft are not flyable by default, you would have to manually modify the data files to pilot them.

There are two new fighter aircraft you do get to control though;



The YFA-17 Cobra, powered by two 14000 lbf thrust class engines, makes for an excellent dogfighter at all altitudes. This plane's famous carrier-borne derivatives will play a major role in the upcoming campaign, details of which will be disclosed later on.



The XF-T is a fictional spin on the XF-5E based on the Hesa Saeqeh jet fighter in service with the Iranian Air Force. In game, it features upgraded aerodynamics and lower weight than the XF-5E, resulting in superior power-to-weight ratio and climb performance. The twin tails provide increased vertical stability, making for an easier aiming experience. These planes will be part of a rogue squadron, featuring in a later campaign.

Stabilators now work on aircraft that use them.

Changelog

Added: Active aimed control method for mouse control

Tweaked: XF-20 red livery was missing streak

Tweaked: XF-5E tail fin & exhaust redesign

Added: XF-5E red streak livery

Tweaked: XF-20 AFB redesign

Added: XF-T

Fixed: G-force effects now work with UI hidden

Tweaked: clean fire onset

Tweaked: improved cockpit instruments precision and calibration speed

Fixed: YF-29 hardpoint cameras

Fixed: Weapons attached to fuselage disappearing

Added: Vastly improved cockpit lighting

Added: YFA-17

Added: L-39F

Added: YA-130

Added: Working stabilators on YF-16E and YFA-17

Fixed: Orbit camera issues

Fixed: YF-16E stabilized and calibrated. The flight model does not feel heavy anymore

Fixed: Instant dogfight loading times optimization

Added: Instant dogfight options for fuel, ammo and cockpit g-force effects

Tweaked: Ambient wind sound greatly reduced

Added: Advanced dynamic reverb based on surrounding geometry

Fixed: Incorrect reflections at high altitudes

Fixed: Chase camera no longer spawns far away from aircraft

Tweaked: Aircraft prices adjusted

Tweaked: Flares optimized, better CPU performance

Fixed: when camera is forced out of the cockpit due to disintegration, cockpit muffle now toggles off

Tweaked: fire visual improvements

Tweaked: afterburner visual improvements

Added: CHAFF and it's ability to distract radar-guided missiles like the AMRAAM

Tweaked: Active aim is now the default for mouse control, with conventional pitch/roll as second

option

option Tweaked: Minigun sound improvements

Fixed: Condensation remaining after wing destruction

Tweaked: Drastic improvement in high altitude manuevering for all aircraft

Added: Missile/bomb/rocket ammo

Fixed: Reduced the chance of rollover when ground handling

Tweaked: Ground particles now match terrain color

Fixed: Hangar CC

Added: Control surfaces can now be jammed and torn off by collisions (previously only bullet hits and

explosion shockwaves)

explosion shockwaves) Fixed: MGI-17 & MGI-19 loss of control and/or blowing up upon instantaneous pitch and roll above

400kts

400kts Tweaked: Controllability of all jets

Fixed: MGI-29L hardpoint cameras

Added: MGI-21 & 21PD airbrakes

Added: Instant dogfight now supports bombers

Added: Setting that allows freelook in action cameras (locked means fixated on aircraft, mouse means

you can freely look around)

you can freely look around) Added: UI angle of attack indicator

Fixed: FAB-250 collider intersections

Fixed: MGI-17 tail being ripped off

Fixed: LA-11FN and Fang propellers not taking damage

Added: Minimap

Added: Setting for toggling minimap (settings-HUD option)

Tweaked: Secondary control smooth x and y sliders now feature linear increments (only relevant for

roll/pitch mouse controls)

roll/pitch mouse controls) Added: UPK-23 gunpod (ussr)

Added: FAB-5000 (ussr)

Added: Steam Achievement "The Big One"

Fixed: Steam Achievement "Big Gun" wasnt working

Added: 2 entities

NOTE

You may have to rebind the pop flares control if you had previously changed it. The pop flares control was renamed to "Pop Flares/Chaff"

Whats To Come

Over the following months, two campaigns will be created. The first campaign, codenamed Blue Sky (not the actual name), will take place in the mountains. The majority of operations will be carrier launched. The timeline is modern warfare, with the inclusion of 5th gen fighter aircraft. Future campaigns are to be developed sequentially, one after the other.

The second campaign is closer to Aggressor's original vision and style. Like the first campaign, it takes inspiration from various air combat creative works released in the past, details about the missions will remain top secret for the time being. Dozens of new unreleased/unflown aircraft will see action for the first time in this campaign. It will be released alongside the full game launch, AKA at the same time Aggressor gets out of EA. With the addition of this second campaign, this

launch window runs well into 2023.

-Markz out