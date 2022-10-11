 Skip to content

Scholar of the Arcane Arts update for 11 October 2022

Roguelike Mode is LIVE!

Share · View all patches · Build 9699893 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Scholars!

Good news for all the Beta Testers. Roguelike mode is officially live!

With this patch comes

  • Roguelike Mode (Story Mode is being reworked and is unavailable)
  • 5 new spells
  • New Fire Domain
  • Shop upgrades which tell you what upgrading the spell does
  • Major bug fixes

Please try out this new mode and let me know what you think! Any and all feedback is appreciated. Let me know what you like, what you would want to see changed, and any ideas you would like to see added to the game!

  • Endo

