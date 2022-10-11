Roguelike Mode is LIVE!

Hey Scholars!

Good news for all the Beta Testers. Roguelike mode is officially live!

With this patch comes

Roguelike Mode (Story Mode is being reworked and is unavailable)

5 new spells

New Fire Domain

Shop upgrades which tell you what upgrading the spell does

Major bug fixes

Please try out this new mode and let me know what you think! Any and all feedback is appreciated. Let me know what you like, what you would want to see changed, and any ideas you would like to see added to the game!