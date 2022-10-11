October 12 Weekly Update

Heroes of Arkesia,
All Lost Ark servers and regions will be taken offline on Wednesday, October 12th at 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 9 AM CEST for our scheduled weekly maintenance. Downtime is estimated to last up to 4 hours and includes the following fixes & updates:
- Ark Pass Season 2 is arriving! Beginning on October 12th, players can complete missions in-game to earn rewards including honing material selection chests, pirate coins, and pheons! Players can also exchange Royal Crystals for the Premium Ark Pass, which will include additional rewards such as the Icebloom Deer Selection Chest, or the Super Premium Ark Pass, which includes the Respite and Glory Skin Set.
- Fixed an issue causing the Chaos Dungeon Rest Bonus value to be set to an invalid number on some characters. In cases where this is occurring, the Rest Bonus has been rounded up to the nearest 10.
- Withheld gold spent to craft items in the Stronghold will now be refunded as withheld gold if crafting is cancelled. This only applies to withheld gold spent; if non-withheld gold is spent to craft an item which is later cancelled, it will be refunded as non-withheld gold.
- Fixed an issue that caused the “/groupinvite” chat command to not function.
- Fixed an issue that caused the cutscene shown at the end of Naruna Hot Springs to repeat.
- During this time, the second round of server merges will also take place. Downtime for regions experiencing server merges is expected to take longer than our standard maintenance, with an estimation of up to 12 hours.
