Server Release Notes: Collections edition - 2022-10-11

With this week’s server release the following changes have been made to the game:

addition of a new tiers for the “New Life and New Civilization” collection (diplomat trait)

addition of a new collection “Alluring Pheromones” (orion trait)

Sikarian Vessel ability change:

‘Protection’ (boosts evasion by 2 - bonus ability: Reduce Incoming Hull Damage by 45%)

has been replaced with

‘Emergency Repairs’ (boosts evasion by 2 - bonus ability: Immediately repairs Shields by 25%)

This ship will become available to players with the Skirmish event starting this Thursday.

