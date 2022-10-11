Server Release Notes: Collections edition - 2022-10-11

Greetings, Captains!
With this week’s server release the following changes have been made to the game:
-
addition of a new tiers for the “New Life and New Civilization” collection (diplomat trait)
-
addition of a new collection “Alluring Pheromones” (orion trait)
-
Sikarian Vessel ability change:
‘Protection’ (boosts evasion by 2 - bonus ability: Reduce Incoming Hull Damage by 45%)
has been replaced with
‘Emergency Repairs’ (boosts evasion by 2 - bonus ability: Immediately repairs Shields by 25%)
This ship will become available to players with the Skirmish event starting this Thursday.
Thank you for playing,
The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team
Changed depots in daily branch