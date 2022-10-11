 Skip to content

Star Trek Timelines update for 11 October 2022

Server Release Notes: Collections edition - 2022-10-11

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Captains!

With this week’s server release the following changes have been made to the game:

  • addition of a new tiers for the “New Life and New Civilization” collection (diplomat trait)

  • addition of a new collection “Alluring Pheromones” (orion trait)

  • Sikarian Vessel ability change:
    ‘Protection’ (boosts evasion by 2 - bonus ability: Reduce Incoming Hull Damage by 45%)
    has been replaced with
    ‘Emergency Repairs’ (boosts evasion by 2 - bonus ability: Immediately repairs Shields by 25%)

This ship will become available to players with the Skirmish event starting this Thursday.

Thank you for playing,

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team

