This was a bit unexpected, but now you can invite Steam friends to Remote Play sessions from inside the Main Menu. No more awkward alt-tabbing! The Remote Play window will go into focus on top of the game, so you will still need to at least click once on the game window to regain focus, but that can be done from inside the SteamVR dashboard. Enjoy!
Escape From Mandrillia update for 11 October 2022
SURPRISE UPDATE: IN-GAME STEAM REMOTE INVITES
Patchnotes via Steam Community
