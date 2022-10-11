 Skip to content

Among Us VR update for 11 October 2022

Grab Your Spacesuits! Among Us VR Launches on November 10, 2022

Build 9699621

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Get ready for emergency meetings, Crewmates!

Among Us VR launches on November 10, 2022!

At launch, Among Us VR will include:

  • Chat: Communicate using in-game voice chat (featuring proximity chat) or quick text chat
  • Minigames: Play old favorites and new-for-VR games
  • Customization: Pick the Crewmate’s color and hat
  • Comfort and Safety: Adjust the settings for the best experience possible
  • Cross-Platform in VR: At launch, play with Crewmates on different VR platforms, including Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam.
  • Locomotion: Choose single or two-handed locomotion options
  • Localization: Among Us VR is available in eight languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (LATAM), Chinese (traditional and simplified), Japanese, and Korean
  • Achievements

Can’t wait until November to talk Among Us VR?
Join the official Among Us VR Discord server to connect with other Crewmates and prepare your poker face—er voice.

Stay suspicious!

