Grab Your Spacesuits! Among Us VR Launches on November 10, 2022

Get ready for emergency meetings, Crewmates!

Among Us VR launches on November 10, 2022!

At launch, Among Us VR will include:

Chat : Communicate using in-game voice chat (featuring proximity chat) or quick text chat

: Communicate using in-game voice chat (featuring proximity chat) or quick text chat Minigames : Play old favorites and new-for-VR games

: Play old favorites and new-for-VR games Customization : Pick the Crewmate’s color and hat

: Pick the Crewmate’s color and hat Comfort and Safety : Adjust the settings for the best experience possible

: Adjust the settings for the best experience possible Cross-Platform in VR : At launch, play with Crewmates on different VR platforms, including Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam.

: At launch, play with Crewmates on different VR platforms, including Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam. Locomotion : Choose single or two-handed locomotion options

: Choose single or two-handed locomotion options Localization : Among Us VR is available in eight languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (LATAM), Chinese (traditional and simplified), Japanese, and Korean

: Among Us VR is available in eight languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish (LATAM), Chinese (traditional and simplified), Japanese, and Korean Achievements

Can’t wait until November to talk Among Us VR?

Join the official Among Us VR Discord server to connect with other Crewmates and prepare your poker face—er voice.

Stay suspicious!