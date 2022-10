Share · View all patches · Build 9699590 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

We have already released about 40 minor updates aimed at fixing the game.

Change log:

-Added buttons to create a new lobby.

-Fixed incorrect operation of the network code.

-Fixed some desynchronization in the network.

-The cursor is now fixed in the center of the screen.

Please, if you see inaccuracies and malfunctions in the game.

