 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crypt of the NecroDancer update for 11 October 2022

SYNCHRONY Update v3.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9699519 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We're back again with some changes and quite a few bug fixes, namely to improve multiplayer stability as well as fix a few issues surrounding leaderboards submissions! Thank you as usual for all of your feedback and be sure to keep an eye out for more fun content we have coming down the pike!

New features & changes

  • Added Modded/Custom Mode indicator to lobby
  • Added mode selection menu to Extra Modes room
  • Changed default font for Simplified and Traditional Chinese translations to Noto Sans
  • Changed Thief's spawn noise to use the sound volume level, instead of scaling with music volume

Bugfixes

  • Fixed "Character Lock" mode disabling leaderboards
  • Fixed Low% leaderboards not being viewable in the lobby after touching an Extra Mode shrine
  • Fixed runs started in a previous game version not submitting to leaderboards
  • Fixed performance issues when hosting multiplayer lobbies
  • Fixed some audio device errors not being resolved correctly
  • Fixed error when registering sound groups in same script name across mods
  • Fixed [noparse]-connect-lobby-{GalaxyID}[/noparse] launch parameter not working
  • Fixed softlock when sliding on ice in lobby level
  • Fixed enemy health bars not rendering in lobby level
  • Fixed game browser menu counting incompatible lobbies twice
  • Fixed disconnected clients not being fully removed from online sessions
  • Fixed GOG lobbies sometimes not appearing in the game browser menu
  • Fixed players not disconnecting after a timeout when joining a GOG lobby
  • Fixed client getting stuck on log-in when trying to reconnect to a previously joined GOG lobby
  • Fixed network error when attempting to self-join Steam lobby using a second game instance
  • Fixed equipment sprites displaying in replays despite being disabled
  • Fixed fade-out being cut off when starting a custom mode run
  • Fixed Coda unlocking on partially completed All Characters runs

Changed files in this update

DLC TEST DEPOT WINDOWS Depot 1985571
  • Loading history…
DLC TEST DEPOT LINUX Depot 1985572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link