SYNCHRONY Update v3.1.5

Hey everyone! We're back again with some changes and quite a few bug fixes, namely to improve multiplayer stability as well as fix a few issues surrounding leaderboards submissions! Thank you as usual for all of your feedback and be sure to keep an eye out for more fun content we have coming down the pike!

New features & changes

Added Modded/Custom Mode indicator to lobby

Changed Thief's spawn noise to use the sound volume level, instead of scaling with music volume

Bugfixes