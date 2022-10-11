 Skip to content

The Sunny Life update for 11 October 2022

Patch 0.1.4.3 - Japanese Language and Upcoming Relations Update

Hi everyone!

Here comes patch 0.1.4.3 japanese language!

Japanese Language
From today, you can play in Japanese!

Upcoming patch
On the opportunity of the update, I wanted to let you know that work on the relation update is going on all the time! This will include the relationship system and the citizens themselves to breathe life into them! I don't want to spoil the fun and I will keep the details for myself just a little bit longer - but fear not, it will come to you!

Thanks for reading!

