Patch Notes v1.0.9

We've heard from you all that there were a few bugs introduced with our latest patch. We've fixed some of those issues in this new one. Definitely let us know if you encounter anything else. Don't forget to leave a review here on Steam letting us know your thoughts on the game! Now onto the fixes...

Fixes:

Memory/Performance issues caused by dropped inventory items that were duplicating when you left a cave and then returned.

You are now able to enter the caves that you may not have been able to previously unless you were closer than when the text prompts were discovered.

Please continue sending your feedback and we'll continue adding new things to the game. If you want to submit feedback or find a bug that needs squashing, please report it in our Discord through our ticketing system.