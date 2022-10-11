Early Access is live!

Hey guys!

Our game just launched in Early Access and we couldn't be more excited. Even though we worked very hard on delivering this version we are aware there is still a lot of work ahead of us - especially in terms of polish. You can be sure that we will be bringing soon a lot of improvements to the game!

For now please enjoy the 5 maps that we have prepared for this Early Access Edition and let us know what you think!

We are looking forward to your thoughts and suggestions so we can learn what would you like us to do and where to put our main focus! Once we gather your feedback we will prepare a patch roadmap for following months and you can expect a new update with details by the end of this week! ;)

Meanwhile please use those links to send us any feedback that you have!

Please report all bugs here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1856030/discussions/0/3388420865128635736/

Please post all suggestions here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1856030/discussions/0/3388420865128883154/

If you want to help us further please fill this questionnaire about the game:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdsoP1ITIVQNaWxZbqGxrxmxh10tGDHAdI7BKpObk57gMNAug/viewform

Thank you so much for joining us and we hope you will have fun with our game!

See you soon!