Patch 1.6.1 - The Golden Trident

Ahoy, mateys!
Today's patch has been in the works for far too long. It adds 2 action-packed maps, continuing the story.
Other additions include:
- Item buyback panel. Click on the sell area to access it.
- New secret boss fight in the Bay of Whispers. I'm really curious if you can crack this one.
- Completely revamped Mughal Prince boss speech/story
- Added new Reading Material to the Pit of Souls to better introduce Act II
- Added Treasure Hunt rune sacrifice - skip the first levels in exchange for runes.
- New faction: the French
- Map reveal is now remembered for save games. Restarting a zone will still reset it.
- Updated looks for equipment pickups
- Updated gate model
- Heavy Cavaliers, Rogues and Jungle Daredevils have new hats
- Giants now only chase out-of-range target after a short pause after each attack
- Siren projectiles are now homing
- Adjusted clay hut doodad to have better shadows and normals
- Slight update to orange corsair texture
- Neighboring gates are now opened/closed as one
- Added sand dunes terrain texture
- Tents can now spawn Sea Hunters as well as Seamen
- Brilliant drop chance increased
- New trigger actions and conditions
Fixed: Tridents were not in the loot table
Fixed: applying a Brilliant on an item equipped it
Fixed: Rising Texts had a chance to never disappear
Fixed: ripple artifacts when zoomed out in ship battles
Fixed: shadow artifacts on Terrainmesh doodads
Fixed: Tents forgot how many units they trained on game reloads, spawning more units
Fixed: units standing on flat elevated nodes no longer follow terrain slope
That's all for now. As always, leave your feedback on the forum, or on the Discord server! Some bugs might have made it through, as the new maps have quite complex scripting.
I wish you all favorable winds!
Borington
