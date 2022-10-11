Patch 1.6.1 - The Golden Trident

Ahoy, mateys!

Today's patch has been in the works for far too long. It adds 2 action-packed maps, continuing the story.

Other additions include:

Item buyback panel. Click on the sell area to access it.

New secret boss fight in the Bay of Whispers. I'm really curious if you can crack this one.



Completely revamped Mughal Prince boss speech/story

Added new Reading Material to the Pit of Souls to better introduce Act II

Added Treasure Hunt rune sacrifice - skip the first levels in exchange for runes.



New faction: the French



Map reveal is now remembered for save games. Restarting a zone will still reset it.



Updated looks for equipment pickups



Updated gate model



Heavy Cavaliers, Rogues and Jungle Daredevils have new hats



Giants now only chase out-of-range target after a short pause after each attack

Siren projectiles are now homing

Adjusted clay hut doodad to have better shadows and normals

Slight update to orange corsair texture

Neighboring gates are now opened/closed as one

Added sand dunes terrain texture

Tents can now spawn Sea Hunters as well as Seamen

Brilliant drop chance increased

New trigger actions and conditions

Fixed: Tridents were not in the loot table

Fixed: applying a Brilliant on an item equipped it

Fixed: Rising Texts had a chance to never disappear

Fixed: ripple artifacts when zoomed out in ship battles

Fixed: shadow artifacts on Terrainmesh doodads

Fixed: Tents forgot how many units they trained on game reloads, spawning more units

Fixed: units standing on flat elevated nodes no longer follow terrain slope

That's all for now. As always, leave your feedback on the forum, or on the Discord server! Some bugs might have made it through, as the new maps have quite complex scripting.

I wish you all favorable winds!

Borington