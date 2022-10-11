What’s new:
Teams are here! Team up with your friends or bots to create an alliance and defeat your enemies!
The new official name for the red bananas: RUBY bananas!
Fences have less HPs
Bots are defending their bungalows
Bots send help when one of their monkeys is attacked
The position of the gift-content-display is changed and will disappear automatically
The camera positioning at the start is slightly changed
Bug fixes:
- Some performance improvements
Changed files in this update