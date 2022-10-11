 Skip to content

Banana Drama update for 11 October 2022

Team up with your friends!

What’s new:

  • Teams are here! Team up with your friends or bots to create an alliance and defeat your enemies!

  • The new official name for the red bananas: RUBY bananas!

  • Fences have less HPs

  • Bots are defending their bungalows

  • Bots send help when one of their monkeys is attacked

  • The position of the gift-content-display is changed and will disappear automatically

  • The camera positioning at the start is slightly changed

Bug fixes:

  • Some performance improvements

