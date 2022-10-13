 Skip to content

Dual Universe update for 13 October 2022

Dual Universe - Release 1.0.6

Release 1.0.6 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.6.
Changes are below:

Improvements

  • Added a "published at" date to the DSAT display.
  • The notification panel by default now displays only the last 24 hours of notifications.
  • A specific error is now displayed when removing an industry unit which still has a schematic installed.

Bug Fixes

  • Teleporters can no longer be used if carrying an aphelia mission package.
  • Limit the size of engine tag to 1024 characters.
  • Fixed custom windows focus.

Known Issues

  • We have identified localization issues in the UI.
  • [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
  • Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

