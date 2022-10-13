Dual Universe - Release 1.0.6

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.6.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Added a "published at" date to the DSAT display.

The notification panel by default now displays only the last 24 hours of notifications.

A specific error is now displayed when removing an industry unit which still has a schematic installed.

Bug Fixes

Teleporters can no longer be used if carrying an aphelia mission package.

Limit the size of engine tag to 1024 characters.

Fixed custom windows focus.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!