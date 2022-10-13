Dual Universe - Release 1.0.6

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.6.
Changes are below:
Improvements
- Added a "published at" date to the DSAT display.
- The notification panel by default now displays only the last 24 hours of notifications.
- A specific error is now displayed when removing an industry unit which still has a schematic installed.
Bug Fixes
- Teleporters can no longer be used if carrying an aphelia mission package.
- Limit the size of engine tag to 1024 characters.
- Fixed custom windows focus.
Known Issues
- We have identified localization issues in the UI.
- [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
- Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
