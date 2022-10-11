Hard and Lunatic Mode, New Weapons And Hub World Added!

Hello everyone, Sigyaad here with yet another major update to I Am Sakuya! This updates adds the following:

Two new unlockable difficulties! Hard and Lunatic!

Two new weapons! The Cirno doll and a secret weapon for Lunatic mode!

Cute little hub world to relax in!

Fairies now have a small chance of spawning the Cirno Doll weapon! See for yourself how powerful it is!

As you probably guessed, the difficulties are unlockable, meaning you have to beat the game on Normal to unlock hard mode (the middle door) and you have to beat the game on Hard to unlock Lunatic (the far right door)!

Hard and Lunatic mode completely remix the game! Enemies are faster and have deadlier attacks, bosses have more HP, new attacks and do more damage! But don't worry, YOU are much deadlier too! You'll see what I mean! I truly do think it's best to go into these difficulties blind and see the changes for yourself!

Now I understand many of you have completed the game already and just want to jump into the new difficulties, no problem! Here's how you do that! (Minor spoilers below!)

How to unlock Hard mode immediately (Minor spoilers)

Start the game, enter the first level Open the console with the ` key Type "Map Map15" and press enter Approach the final boss, when the final boss activates, defeat it by typing [spoiler]"Kill Flandre"[/spoiler] Congrats! The hard mode door should now be accessible via starting a new game!

Additionally, there's some minor balancing and bug fixes to the normal mode, they are:

Fixed a bug where level 1 would end too soon

Meiling and another boss attacks now also do flat damage of 33 like every other boss

Revolver now fires slightly faster

As I've said, I highly recommend experiencing hard and lunatic mode yourself, but I do think it's important to list and document the changes made, so here we go.

HARD MODE CHANGES:

[spoiler]You now have Akimbo revolvers with piercing shots

The QuadShotgun now has a much higher faster and reload rate

Knives now fire in 3 projectiles, but have reduced damage and greatly reduced ammo capacity

CirnoDoll has increased ammo capacity and fires three lasers

Pocket Watch's animations are much faster but Timestop's duration has been reduced from 10 seconds to 7

Fairies now fire an extra set of projectiles

Wriggle's shoots more bullets and are a lot faster

Rumia now has more HP

Suika is now a lot faster and counters with more bullets

All bosses have an additional attack pattern and have more HP, additionally they now kill you in two hits

Patchouli's pain chance is cut in half[/spoiler]

LUNATIC MODE CHANGES:

[spoiler]Replaces all weapons with Dual P90s

Pocket Watch's animations are even faster but Timestop's duration has been reduced from 7 seconds to 5

Fairies now fire an extra set of projectiles (in addition to the ones already on hard mode)

Wriggle's shoots more bullets and are a lot faster (in addition to the ones already on hard mode)

All bosses have an additional attack pattern (in addition to the ones already on hard mode) and have more HP, and now kill you in one hit

Patchouli's pain chance is now zero[/spoiler]

WHAT'S NEXT FOR I AM SAKUYA?

Now, we will be moving on to the FINAL MAJOR UPDATE to the game, which will try to include STEAM WORKSHOP SUPPORT! I already have a few mods ready to go when if this is implemented, and of course, users will be more than free to submit their own mods to the game! I will include a guide for all the steps needed.

Don't worry though, if for whatever reason I can't implement the Steam workshop, I have a plan B! I will include more content in the game so as to not leave you guys empty handed.

Additionally, while I believe at least a good chunk of launch bugs and QOL issues have been fixed, I understand there's still more changes needed, so the workshop update will also include a lot polishing! This will include bug fixing, QOL/Balancing changes, under the hood changes, etc. so be sure to let me be aware of any bugs or small details you would like changed about the game!