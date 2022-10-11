Hello nerds ːNigelAdvː
We are back, after a while, with a big update featuring, as always, many improvements and bug-fixes ːMikeAdvː
But a bug fix isn't as exciting as some of the new changes like the Explosive and Flammable Charges ːminernukeː
You can purchase the blue print from the best master of Mana himself: Master Atoi.
The charges are still a bit unstable, but the results made us giggles and we decided to add them anyway, hoping to NOT destroy the game (or at least, break it in a funny way) ːfsmː
We are also making the world prettier with different water colors, darker or brighter nights, helping the playability adding a higher stack for resources and increasing the tools durability.
You can read all the changes and improvements in the changelog below ːPizzaAdvː
Update 16652 changes:
Changes
- New "demolition charges" and "flaming charges" can be purchased from Master Atoi.
- New! Now every 4 days you get a darker night and then after another 4 days a brighter night.
- Doubled the stack capacity of many items, like raw and refined resources.
- Increased the durability of all basic tools of 50%.
- Now the color of water can change between islands, giving a more distinct look to certain islands.
- New! Now you can track your achievements, just click them in the Achievement window from the inventory options.
- Mobile, Added: you can now drag an item on a bag or an actor slot.
- Changed the filter options from FJ-KO to FL-MO for easier usage in non anglophone languages.
- Added the Option "Always Run" on PC.
- Added icon 'new item' on a new item gained. It appear in its slot and on the bag and actor that collected it. It will disappear after closing the inventory or moving the item.
Fixes
-
Fixed an issue with the custom monster spawners in the Fantastic Quest DLC.
-
Mobile: Now making a left-right or right-left flick in the inventory will scroll to the next previous not-empty bag of the party.
-
Solved: clicking some areas of new game window, it closes like clicking outside.
-
Fixed: Crash if pressing LQ from the topmost element of the tracking window.
-
Fixed: on Keyboard, pressing ESC in the crafting scene with the tracked objects window open, the window doesn't close correctly.
-
Fixed: a few aesthetic features in the track window.
-
Fixed: Not enough ingredients when crafting from the 'Tracked' list.
-
Fixed: When adding an item to favorites, the text was messed up.
-
Fixed: you can interact with the time window when the UI is hidden in a story event.
-
Fixed: Sometimes the tracking window moves to wrong part of the screen.
-
Fixed: Sometimes when I enter the window to edit the tracked objects, it's too tall and goes outside the screen.
-
Fixed an issue that was crashing battles when loading games.
-
Fixed a crash when accepting the reset to default settings of screen offsets.
-
Improved the crash report feature on Steam, to get even better info when game crashes.
-
Significantly improved performances on long running games.
-
Fixed: now game map should no longer get corrupted after saving.
-
Solved: Drag & Drop, if I have an open chest, if I drag any item from container's slot, outside window, other window is selected, so if I drop the item it is thrown, but it isn't removed from inventory.
-
Solved: Dragging the item on a not existing slot of the bag, the cursor appear in that slot
-
Solved: If I drag any item between two bags the number of animation is equal to the number of slot that contain that item.
-
Solved: I put an item in a bag, then in the same actor that have it, bag in slot 0 shift in slot 1 (item is added in that bag).
-
Improved the preview of the items representing blocks, when being moved in the inventory.
-
Fixed: Chests placed by player were not already connected to others, they needed to be open. Now they are connected after placing them.
-
Added a function that aggregate similar loots (for explosive items).
-
Added pageUp and pageDown on Load Game window pressing LB or RB and Q/W.
-
Hide hints in quickbar (if is blocked) while I'm in inventory.
-
Removing hints to change chest (in inventory) before the animation.
-
Added hint for button to press, to shift chests connected (Q-W).
-
Show hint SHIFT to see chests connected.
-
Added "Sort" option" when clicking an empty slot in a chest.
-
Renaming online achievements with the same name showing in previous commands.
-
Added sort only between all containers connected (not with bags).
-
Renamed Order bag with Order container clicking on container's slots.
-
IOS: improved the description while obtaining the achievements.
-
Increased the max bound for the scale of touch controls.
-
Solved: If I open progress window with player 3 it opens in player 4 position.
-
Solved: In steam If starting multiplayer with faview activated interfaces are positionated in a wrong position.
-
Solved: During a dialogue if I click map button repeatedly, this commands queues to end dialogue and map continue opening antile the queue is empty.
-
Crash if opening a load scene without any save.
-
Solved: In plot dialogue skip prompt was moving wrongly.
-
Solved: In building mode I see connected water well, cabinets and wooden case, but when I click on a chest or cabinets I can see only things I'm interacting with.
-
Fixed a crash with null battler sprite.
-
