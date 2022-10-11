Update 16652

Share · View all patches · Build 9698965 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 16:32:07 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello nerds ːNigelAdvː

We are back, after a while, with a big update featuring, as always, many improvements and bug-fixes ːMikeAdvː

But a bug fix isn't as exciting as some of the new changes like the Explosive and Flammable Charges ːminernukeː

You can purchase the blue print from the best master of Mana himself: Master Atoi.

The charges are still a bit unstable, but the results made us giggles and we decided to add them anyway, hoping to NOT destroy the game (or at least, break it in a funny way) ːfsmː

We are also making the world prettier with different water colors, darker or brighter nights, helping the playability adding a higher stack for resources and increasing the tools durability.

You can read all the changes and improvements in the changelog below ːPizzaAdvː

Changes

New "demolition charges" and "flaming charges" can be purchased from Master Atoi.

New! Now every 4 days you get a darker night and then after another 4 days a brighter night.

Doubled the stack capacity of many items, like raw and refined resources.

Increased the durability of all basic tools of 50%.

Now the color of water can change between islands, giving a more distinct look to certain islands.

New! Now you can track your achievements, just click them in the Achievement window from the inventory options.

Mobile, Added: you can now drag an item on a bag or an actor slot.

Changed the filter options from FJ-KO to FL-MO for easier usage in non anglophone languages.

Added the Option "Always Run" on PC.

Added icon 'new item' on a new item gained. It appear in its slot and on the bag and actor that collected it. It will disappear after closing the inventory or moving the item.

Fixes