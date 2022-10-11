Share · View all patches · Build 9698964 · Last edited 11 October 2022 – 16:32:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Developer Note - This free update for the month of October includes a lot of new surprises, including the 'Halloween in Fort Hope' Seasonal Event, Seasonal Caravans, and exclusive Halloween Cleaner and Weapon Skins! Matchmaking for No Hope difficulty has been enabled, and a Horde Indicator was added to the HUD to give you important information about the Hordes of Ridden you're fighting your way through. Six new cards and four Legendary Items have also been introduced to assist you in your slaying. In addition to the new content for this month, many bugs were fixed and balance changes made to existing Cards, Weapons, and Cultists.

The October 2022 Update goes live on Tuesday, October 11th at 10am - Pacific Time.

Follow along with our Trello board (http://bit.ly/B4BTrello) to track upcoming new features, balance changes, and major bug fixes. Note that our Trello Board, and this list of fixes, are not exhaustive.**

New Features

No Hope Matchmaking No Hope Difficulty Matchmaking is now enabled and accessible in the Campaign and Quickplay menus. Team up with other hardcore Cleaners and make new friends slaying Ridden together.

Horde Indicator UI This new icon on the HUD displays important information when a Horde is occurring. It shows the following: A regular Horde and how long it will last. A timed Horde where the timer gets filled up, indicating when a Horde will take place. An infinite Horde indicator that pulses until the end of a game, or until an event that turns it off. A Horde waypoint, showing where the source of the Horde is. A Timed Horde waypoint that displays when the trigger point of the Horde is time-based.

6 New Cards New Intel Type: 5 Legendary Cards 1 Fortune Card

Halloween Event in Fort Hope No tricks, only treats in Fort Hope this Halloween! Get yourself something sweet from seasonal Supply Lines, turn up the spooky tunes, and warm up near the cauldron as the nights grow colder.

Seasonal Caravans These Halloween Caravans run throughout the month of October and part of November, so be sure to grab yourself an exclusive Halloween Cleaner Skin or Weapon Skin before they're gone!

4 more Legendary Items

New Sprays, Emblems, and Titles

New Weapon Skins and Cleaner Skins

General Dan 's revive abilities now function when using a defibrillator. Heng 's abilities have been revised: Heng now causes 10 extra food items to spawn. Heng receives the effects of food items picked up by other cleaners, and double the effect if he picks it up himself. Heng heals an additional 1 trauma when consuming food. Heng can no longer sense dungeon entrances. Heng can now sense food items. Team Effect: Cleaners that pick up food gain 1 Max Health and 1 Max Stamina until the end of the level. Jim 's primary weapon is now the Phoenix 350L. Jim 's bonus has been changed to 25% reload speed from ADS speed. Fixed an issue where SFX could constantly play while holding down the button for an invalid interaction. Abandoned Campaign runs will now end if abandoned before they start. Added additional loot spawning locations in various Campaign Missions and Ridden Hives. NPC conversations now play while loading into a Mission. The Dark Before the Dawn: The Diner Changed the holdout duration to 240 seconds on all difficulties. Added waves of Special Ridden to the hordes. Added a boss spawn at the last minute of the holdout. Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: T-5 Lowered the crate count on No Hope difficulty.

Ridden Hive Updates Various collision adjustments made to Ridden Hive maps. Ravenous has been removed from Ridden Hives.

General Card Updates**

** Added UI buff and debuff icons to several Cards. There is now a tooltip present on all cards that are affected by Healing Efficiency. Updated Duffel Bags to prioritize granting normal Cards before Burn Cards. Several improvised cards now play a sound effect when they are unusable. Antibiotic Ointment Increased temp health to 20. Belligerent Players now gain 4% damage per horde up to 6 stacks. Stacks are now lost when any cleaner is downed or killed rather than when the card owner is damaged. Crippling Frequency Stacks no longer refresh all at once. Double Grenade Pouch No longer reduces movement speed. Food Scavenger Now grants item sense for Food items. Front Sight Focus Now also grants 15% recoil control. Grenade Pouch Now reduces the cost of Offensive Accessories in vendors by 5%. Hi Vis Sights Now gives 15% move speed while aiming. Now gives 15% move speed while firing. Ignore the Pain Now scales with healing efficiency. Medical Professional Now scales with healing efficiency. The Nurse Purse item now works with this card. Out With a Bang No longer grants an extra life. Reload Drills Now also grants 25% weapon swap speed. Second Chance Now also gives 25% bleed out resistance. Shoulder Bag No longer reduces movement speed. Stealthy Passage Now works on police SUVs. Now works on Beat Traps. Now works on Cultist Traps. Utility Belt No longer reduces movement speed.

Corruption Card Updates Hunger Damage hit marker is no longer directional. Ravenous Players can no longer continue to eat food when full. Food now has outlines while this card is active. Stacks now are cleared when incapacitated.

Balance Updates Developer Note: We are closely watching all cards and will continue to adjust as necessary in order to make the game feel more balanced. Bleed damage is now a percentage of player health. Ammo for All Now increases team damage by 3.5% from 2.5%. Barbed Wire Damage reduced to 2 per second from 4. Blood Donor Duration decreased to 10 from 15. Heal increased to 1.5 from 1. Bodyguard Trigger cooldown increased to 5 from 3. Canned Goods Increased to 45hp from 40hp. Stamina reduction reduced to 25% from 30%. Combat Training Bullet stumble increased to 1.5 from 1. Stumble increased to 7.5 from 5. Crippling Frequency Damage Reduction Reduced to 1 from 2. Radius reduced to 12.5m from 15m. Durable Now grants 20% fire resistance. Health gain increased to 10 from 5. Experimental Stimulants Cooldown increased to 35 from 25. Activation cost increased to 30 from 20. Duration reduced to 7 from 10. Damage increased to 20% from 15%. Reload speed increased to 30% from 25%. Experimental Stun Gun Ammo cost increased to 30 from 20. Expired T5 Initial damage increased to 20 from 8. Damage per second reduced to 1 from 6. Duration reduced to 7 from 10. Ammo cost increased to 75 from 50. Cooldown increased to 35 from 25. Food Scavenger Extra spawns reduced to 7 from 10. Heavy Attack Stamina drain reduced by 70% for all weapons. Back and side movement speed equalized to forward speed with all weapons. Hydration Pack Increased to 35hp from 25hp. Ignore the Pain Health recovery increased to 2 from 1. Life Insurance Life increased to 2 from 1. Team incap trauma resistance reduced to 10% from 15%. Medical Professional Heal and Trauma Heal reduced to 10 from 15. Offensive Scavenger Spawn count increased to 5 from 4. Second Chance Increased to 15hp from 5hp. Surplus Pouches Health tradeoff reduced to 5% from 10%. Ultrasonic Wound Therapy Increased ammo cost to 60. Reduced tick rate to 1.135 from 1. Radius reduced to 12.5m from 15m. Vitamins Increased to 25hp from 15hp.

Weapon Updates Frag Grenades and Pipe Bombs will now trigger Cultist Traps. Combat Knife Can now hit multiple targets. Embezzler This weapon now uses heavy ammo. Copper gained on Common killed increased to 5 from 3. Copper gained on Mutation kills increased to 25 from 10. Max copper per level increased to 1250 from 1000. Bow Spawn rates for the Bow have been increased, and can now spawn in crates. The bow will now fire slower and deal reduced damage when player doesn't have enough stamina to fire it. Iron Claws Claw attacks will no longer miss inanimate objects with increased attack speed. Tenderizer The Tenderizer's AOE now damages Sleepers. The Tenderizer now causes cars to explode. The Tenderizer's AOE explosion will now trigger cultist traps. The Tenderizer's AOE explosion will now damage doors.

Spawning Updates Light Guide Us Recruit: Increased minimum time between hordes by 5 sec. Veteran: Increased minimum time between hordes by 10 sec. Nightmare: Increased minimum time between hordes by 10 sec. No Hope: Increased minimum time between hordes by 5 sec. In the Depths The density of Wandering Ridden has been reduced.

Bot Updates Bots will now use the skins that the player last used for that Cleaner. Bots can now pick up Duffel Bags in response to players pinging it.

Ridden Updates

There is now an audio cue when hordes are triggered via the Game Director. The Ogre now plays a roar animation as it triggers a horde. No Hope: Snitches can no longer be stumbled. Light Guide Us Various Ridden pathing improvements made.

Cultist Updates Made multiple performance improvements to Cultists. Slasher Updates Can now be stunned during their leap attack. Stumble damage increased to 150. Armor pierce health reduced to 350 from 500. Health increased to 725 from 650. Stumble decay increased to 30s from 15s. Sniper Updates Health increased to 75. Added weakspots to the Cultist Snipers. Crone Updates Health increased to 150. Stumble HP Increased to 30 from 1. Now shoots faster. Arrow damage lowered to 5 from 7.



General Rare Legendary Attachments can no longer spawn on weapons. Stumble attachments have been removed. Playable Bloaters and Chasers now play appropriate animations when stuck in Bear Traps.

Balance Updates Ridden players get 300, 500, and 800 Mutation Points in rounds one, two, and three respectively. Disabled Mutation Point gains from trickle, damage, incap, and kills.



Duffel Bags now have color blind support.

Snipers' lasers now have color blind support.

Made improvements to hit impact audio so it is easier to tell the direction it is coming from.

Captions now have an option to not play during the Post-Round Screen.

Adaptive trigger feedback is now disabled when turning off vibration.

Various Server bandwidth improvements made.

There are now options to "Unlock All" or "Unlock Up To" in the Caravans.

Made multiple improvements to Health Bar visuals.

Paid Intel now has unique ping icons.

Howitzer shells now have custom ping icons.

PlayStation 5 The Bow now has haptic feedback. Adaptive trigger feedback is now aligned with the swinging of melee weapons.

Steam Deck Increased the font size limit for Steam Deck.



Bug Fixes

Cards Amped Up Fixed an issue where Amped Up would stop functioning after a player left and re-joined a match. Break Time Fixed an issue where health regeneration would not function with Power Strike in the active cards list. Bodyguard Fixed an issue where the cooldown was listed as 3 seconds when it was supposed to read 5 seconds. Cocky Fixed an issue where enemy Bear Traps were not applying accuracy loss. Fill 'em Full of Lead Fixed an issue where multiple weapons didn't work with this card. Marked For Death Fixed an issue where Marked for Death was not applying to the Abomination. Meth Head Fixed an issue where Meth Head would stop functioning when bashing, swapping and picking up weapons. Noxious Fumes Fixed an issue where Cleaners would cough while inside the oxygen bubble. Out with a Bang Fixed an issue where the first Pipe Bomb spawned by Out With a Bang was missing sound effects. Power Reload Fixed an issue with multiple guns not triggering a bonus with the Less is More weapon attachment. Power Strike Fixed an issue where sound effects could be heard while navigating in the Options menus. Reckless Fixed an issue where enemy Bear Traps were not causing stamina loss. Rousing Speech Fixed an issue with Incap Trauma not reducing properly when multiple Rousing Speech Cards were played

Campaign General Fixed several environmental audio bugs in Act 5 maps. Fixed an issue where Burn Cards weren't being granted in Duffel Bags. Fixed an issue where players could still ping Bear Traps after they were shot. Fixed an issue where players could not free themselves from Bear Traps near other interactable items. Fixed an issue where the Silence is Golden challenge could not be failed after a player died and was rescued from a pod. Fixed an issue where characters were not playing VO lines when shooting off armor. Fixed an issue where the first conversation line in a Mission would occasionally fail to play. Search and Rescue: A Clean Sweep Fixed an issue where Map Objectives did not reset after a team wipe. Fixed an issue where a Horde was not being triggered by the roll-up door. The Dark Before the Dawn: Special Delivery Fixed an issue where Cleaners would not speak during Phillips' and Josh's conversation. Blue Dog Hollow: Bad Seeds Fixed an issue where players could not pick up items at a specific location in the hay storage area. Fixed an issue where Intel was spawning an an inaccessible location. Blue Dog Hollow: Hell's Bells Fixed an issue where players could ledge hang off a truck. Plan B: The Broken Bird Fixed an issue where the helicopter would occasionally not arrive, preventing completion of the Chapter. Fixed an issue where Rescue Pods would sometimes not spawn. Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: T-5 Fixed an issue where the mission waypoint would appear before an objective was active. Remnants: A Friend in Need Fixed an issue where some weapons couldn't be picked up. Remnants: Making the Grade Fixed multiple NPC animation issues. Light Guide Us Fixed an issue where the Mission Objective Item could become inaccessible after dropping it in foliage near the Boat House. Fixed an issue where Rescue Pods could potentially spawn outside a playable area before lowering the boat. To the Den of Evil Fixed an issue where players could not pick up loot in a Treasure Room. Fixed an issue where the alarm sound could be heard when loading into this Chapter. Ridden Hives Fixed an issue where Bear Traps could spawn in Ridden Hives. Weapons Fixed an issue where certain achievements couldn't be obtained while using Lockjaw and Pestilence. Fixed an issue where penetration damage was not going through Ridden in specific situations. Fixed an issue where the "All Weapons Full-Auto" option was deactivating when taking over a bot or being rescued from a pod. Bow Fixed an issue where arrows weren't interacting with physics props. Fixed an issue were the Bow did not fire when releasing ADS and firing at the same time. Fixed an issue where arrows would float in the air after shooting carriable items. Fixed an issue where arrows would float in the air after shooting Pusflingers. Fixed an issue where arrows would float in air after hitting destructible doors. Damnation Fixed an issue where the magazine was missing in third person. Iron Claws Fixed an issue where Iron Claws were floating around cleaners when they picked up items in third person. Tenderizer Fixed an issue where this weapon did not play the reload animation after hitting Ferocious and Monstrous Slashers. Bots Fixed an issue where Dan's ability wouldn't trigger when revived by bots. Fixed an issue where bots did not benefit from Share the Wealth and Windfall team effects. Fixed an issue where Copper from Secondary Objectives were being removed from bots after a team wipe. Fixed an issue where bots would sometimes fail to use Toolkits on Treasure Doors. Fixed an issue where bots were able to revive players that were too far away. Remnants: A Friend in Need Fixed an issue where bots would die in the incinerator. The Cut Fixed an issue where players and bots could be forced into a ledge hang. Ridden Fixed an issue where the player camera would become tilted after being spit up by a Hag if devoured while going into a ledge hang. Fixed an issue where the Breaker could play its death animation in mid-air. The Dark Before the Dawn: Special Delivery Fixed an issue where the Ogre could get stuck in an alleyway. Fixed multiple Breaker and Ogre pathing issues. The Armory: A Call to Arms Fixed an issue where Ridden couldn't reach players in certain locations. Plan B: Pipe Cleaners Fixed an issue where Sleepers could grab Cleaners as soon as they emerged from the slide. Plan B: Hinterland Fixed an issue where players could trap the Hag. Job 10: 22: Grave Danger Fixed multiple Breaker and Ogre pathing issues. Dr. Rogers' Neighborhood: Farther Afield Fixed an issue where the Ogre could grab Cleaners through the boarded up garage door behind the cornfield. Fixed an issue where Special Ridden were attacking the garage door instead of navigating through it. Fixed an issue where Commons could get stuck against the combine. To the Den of Evil Fixed an issue where the Ogre failed to flee. Where Me Flock’s Chained Fixed an issue where Ridden were clipping through a wall. Fixed an issue where Ridden had difficulty pathing. Cultists Fixed an issue where the Sniper's laser could clip through structures. Fixed an issue where Cultists could sometimes have white outlines.

Swarm PvP Fixed an issue where the "No Catch Up Cards Remaining" message could appear. Fixed an issue where Card tooltips could get stuck on screen in Swarm. Ridden Fixed an issue where players could edit files and get extremely long-range melee hits with the Tallboy.

UI/UX Fixed an issue where the game could crash at the Cleaner Select screen after extended play time. Fixed an issue where players would see locked cards when the option "show locked" is disabled in Fort Hope. Fixed an issue where Card Banners in decks sometimes had a white layer obstructing names in the Cleaner Select screen. Fixed an issue where the "Ridden Hives: ENABLED" message appeared in the difficulty description for Act 4. Fixed an issue where the Supply Points screen didn't always match the Points earned summary. Fixed an issue where the Legendary Bandage (Badge of Pride) had an incorrect use time in its tooltip. Fixed an issue where UI was not displaying correct numbers when searching for multiple Acts with Act 5 in Quickplay. Fixed an issue where the Health Bar didn't flash when getting healed by Legendary Bandages (Badge of Pride).

PlayStation Platforms**

** Fixed an issue where Ridden Mutation spawning sounds were occasionally not playing. Fixed an issue during streaming where Cleaners and Ridden could get stuck in a T-pose while in Bear Traps.



To view all patch notes click here (https://back4blood.com/en-us/patch-notes).If you find a bug, please report it here (https://bugs.back4blood.com/).