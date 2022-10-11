An update, some fixes, and a big THANK YOU!

Thank you!

First of all, a big THANK YOU to everyone who bought, played, streamed, shared, and reviewed our game this past week. Without your support, our launch wouldn't have been such a success!!! And if you enjoyed Witchy Life Story but haven't had the chance to review it yet, please do!

Reviews are a great way to keep supporting games like ours! :)

We've been seeing some folks asking for an endless mode in Witchy Life Story where you can keep crafting spells after you completed the main game. We're happy to announce we're working on it!

As of now, we're thinking after you finish the main game, a button will appear on the title screen that takes you to the endless mode. Here you can keep crafting spells using recipes from the game, but also new ones based off whatever ingredients you want to use! You'll also be able to access the character creator if you just want to play dress up, along with your altar so you can keep decorating and doing tarots readings. Of course you'll have access to the garden and village shop too when you need to get more spellcrafting supplies!

Minor spelling and grammar error

Achievements should all now unlock

Fixed dialog text issue where last few words would get cut off

Fixed some of the resolution issues. Text and screens should resize properly, but some stuff needs to be worked out still. See "know issues" below.

Divination Oil should now unlock on the player's altar

Known Issues

Depending on the resolution, the player's witch doesn't size correctly

Depending on the resolution, the options menu and some other UI elements don't clear correctly when closed.

Depending on the resolution, the mouse cursor duplicates itself in the garden

As always, if you find any bugs or issues, let us know! Feel free to post them in the "Bugz" discussion here on steam, or email us at info@sundewstudios.com!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1427340/Witchy_Life_Story/