Team Fortress 2 update for 11 October 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7575836)

Build 9698882 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed a client crash related to the Ghoulpit contract

  • Fixed Sinthetic contract objective counting pumpkin bomb kills instead of killing the Toastmaster

  • Fixed Horsemann's Hack unusual effect not being visible in bright areas and optimized the particle count

  • Fixed the hook's self-ilummination for The Hook, Line, and Thinker

  • Fixed a materials problem with the Cabinet Mann

  • Fixed a clipping problem with The Imp's Imprint

  • Fixed some cosmetic cases not showing the correct skins in the Mann Co. Catalog

  • Fixed sound file references for the Taunt: Luxury Lounge pointing to missing files

  • Updated the Magical Mount and The Pony Express to be assisters in Pyrovision

  • Updated the item_type_name values for some items

  • Updated koth_sawmill_event

    • Fixed RED team portal to the underworld not enabling

  • Updated plr_hacksaw_event

    • Adjusted prop fade distances
    • Added more details across the map
    • Added overlays in some spots to make Snipers more visible
    • Filled the final death pit with billowing smoke
    • Fixed perch spots around the map
    • Fixed various displacement gaps
    • Fixed z-fighting on fence props
    • Fixed being able to place teleporters too close to your own spawn doors
    • Fixed payload sawblade damage not being consistent
    • Fixed players spawning in the overworld when the underworld race is active
    • Fixed being able to use Bonk! Atomic Punch to bypass the stun speed in the underworld race
    • Fixed being able to use the Phlogistinator to damage players in the underworld race (Thanks Barno and pinewabble!)
    • Fixed errors caused by missing gib types for crows
    • Fixed incorrect prop collisions
    • Improved fire safety
    • Prevented the HHH from falling into pits

  • Updated ctf_crasher

    • Fixed BLU flag outline not displaying properly when home
    • Tweaked nag line preparation to ensure it works correctly for both teams
    • Potential fix for casual mode lines still interrupting announcer despite being muted
    • Potential fix for edge case where giants are not killed when dropping or capturing a flag on high-load servers
    • Giant medics will no longer mirror blast jumps above certain speeds
    • Fixed dispenser sometimes not properly attaching to giants
    • Fixed having multiple giants for the same team at the same time

  • Updated pl_sludgepit_event

    • Removed spells due to an exploit where players could get out of the map
    • Added cubemaps to fix weird visuals on metallic props
    • Removed assets leftover from the non-Halloween version of the map

  • Updated pl_hasslecastle

    • Fixed invisible playerclip blocking part of the left exit door in RED's spawn room for the final cap
    • Fixed exploit that allowed buildings to be built in an area that is later shut off from both teams

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, Romanian, and Traditional Chinese

Items

  • Batter's Beak Changed item_type_name from #TF_Wearable_Costume to #TF_Wearable_BirdHead
  • Miami Rooster Changed item_type_name from #TF_Wearable_Costume to #TF_Wearable_BirdHead
  • Misha's Maw Changed item_type_name from #TF_Wearable_Costume to #TF_Wearable_BearHead
  • Cabinet Mann Changed item_type_name from #TF_Wearable_Costume to #TF_Wearable_ArcadeMachine
  • Fire Breather Changed item_type_name from #TF_Wearable_Costume to #TF_Wearable_DragonHead
  • Magical Mount Added new attribute attributes/counts as assister is some kind of pet this update is going to be awesome/attribute_class with value of counts_as_assister
  • Magical Mount Added new attribute attributes/counts as assister is some kind of pet this update is going to be awesome/value with value of 1
  • Pony Express Added new attribute attributes/counts as assister is some kind of pet this update is going to be awesome/attribute_class with value of counts_as_assister
  • Pony Express Added new attribute attributes/counts as assister is some kind of pet this update is going to be awesome/value with value of 1
  • RGL.gg - Invite Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Amateur Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Newcomer Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Amateur Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Newcomer Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg One Day Prolander Cup has been added
  • Creepy Crawly Case Added new attribute default_skin with value of 0
  • Violet Vermin Case Added new attribute default_skin with value of 1
  • Spooky Spoils Case Added new attribute default_skin with value of 2
  • Wicked Windfall Case Added new attribute default_skin with value of 3
  • Crimson Cache Case Added new attribute default_skin with value of 0
  • Ghoulish Gains Case Added new attribute default_skin with value of 1

