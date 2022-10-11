Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7575836)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Fixed a client crash related to the Ghoulpit contract

Fixed Sinthetic contract objective counting pumpkin bomb kills instead of killing the Toastmaster

Fixed Horsemann's Hack unusual effect not being visible in bright areas and optimized the particle count

Fixed the hook's self-ilummination for The Hook, Line, and Thinker

Fixed a materials problem with the Cabinet Mann

Fixed a clipping problem with The Imp's Imprint

Fixed some cosmetic cases not showing the correct skins in the Mann Co. Catalog

Fixed sound file references for the Taunt: Luxury Lounge pointing to missing files

Updated the Magical Mount and The Pony Express to be assisters in Pyrovision

Updated the item_type_name values for some items

Updated koth_sawmill_event Fixed RED team portal to the underworld not enabling

Updated plr_hacksaw_event Adjusted prop fade distances

Added more details across the map

Added overlays in some spots to make Snipers more visible

Filled the final death pit with billowing smoke

Fixed perch spots around the map

Fixed various displacement gaps

Fixed z-fighting on fence props

Fixed being able to place teleporters too close to your own spawn doors

Fixed payload sawblade damage not being consistent

Fixed players spawning in the overworld when the underworld race is active

Fixed being able to use Bonk! Atomic Punch to bypass the stun speed in the underworld race

Fixed being able to use the Phlogistinator to damage players in the underworld race (Thanks Barno and pinewabble!)

Fixed errors caused by missing gib types for crows

Fixed incorrect prop collisions

Improved fire safety

Prevented the HHH from falling into pits

Updated ctf_crasher Fixed BLU flag outline not displaying properly when home

Tweaked nag line preparation to ensure it works correctly for both teams

Potential fix for casual mode lines still interrupting announcer despite being muted

Potential fix for edge case where giants are not killed when dropping or capturing a flag on high-load servers

Giant medics will no longer mirror blast jumps above certain speeds

Fixed dispenser sometimes not properly attaching to giants

Fixed having multiple giants for the same team at the same time

Updated pl_sludgepit_event Removed spells due to an exploit where players could get out of the map

Added cubemaps to fix weird visuals on metallic props

Removed assets leftover from the non-Halloween version of the map