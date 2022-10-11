Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7575836)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Fixed a client crash related to the Ghoulpit contract
Fixed Sinthetic contract objective counting pumpkin bomb kills instead of killing the Toastmaster
Fixed Horsemann's Hack unusual effect not being visible in bright areas and optimized the particle count
Fixed the hook's self-ilummination for The Hook, Line, and Thinker
Fixed a materials problem with the Cabinet Mann
Fixed a clipping problem with The Imp's Imprint
Fixed some cosmetic cases not showing the correct skins in the Mann Co. Catalog
Fixed sound file references for the Taunt: Luxury Lounge pointing to missing files
Updated the Magical Mount and The Pony Express to be assisters in Pyrovision
Updated the item_type_name values for some items
Updated koth_sawmill_event
- Fixed RED team portal to the underworld not enabling
Updated plr_hacksaw_event
- Adjusted prop fade distances
- Added more details across the map
- Added overlays in some spots to make Snipers more visible
- Filled the final death pit with billowing smoke
- Fixed perch spots around the map
- Fixed various displacement gaps
- Fixed z-fighting on fence props
- Fixed being able to place teleporters too close to your own spawn doors
- Fixed payload sawblade damage not being consistent
- Fixed players spawning in the overworld when the underworld race is active
- Fixed being able to use Bonk! Atomic Punch to bypass the stun speed in the underworld race
- Fixed being able to use the Phlogistinator to damage players in the underworld race (Thanks Barno and pinewabble!)
- Fixed errors caused by missing gib types for crows
- Fixed incorrect prop collisions
- Improved fire safety
- Prevented the HHH from falling into pits
Updated ctf_crasher
- Fixed BLU flag outline not displaying properly when home
- Tweaked nag line preparation to ensure it works correctly for both teams
- Potential fix for casual mode lines still interrupting announcer despite being muted
- Potential fix for edge case where giants are not killed when dropping or capturing a flag on high-load servers
- Giant medics will no longer mirror blast jumps above certain speeds
- Fixed dispenser sometimes not properly attaching to giants
- Fixed having multiple giants for the same team at the same time
Updated pl_sludgepit_event
- Removed spells due to an exploit where players could get out of the map
- Added cubemaps to fix weird visuals on metallic props
- Removed assets leftover from the non-Halloween version of the map
-
Updated pl_hasslecastle
- Fixed invisible playerclip blocking part of the left exit door in RED's spawn room for the final cap
- Fixed exploit that allowed buildings to be built in an area that is later shut off from both teams
