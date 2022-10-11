Cellyon: Boss Confrontation Official launch

After two years in early access, Cellyon: Boss Confrontation is available in its final version!

With this new version, you can discover additional content, brand new features, and a ton of bug fixes.

A whole new combat menu

The combat menu changes completely! Expect for the custom mode, which you can still use to play the levels from the workshop, the other game modes have been replaced, and you can now find these features between two new game modes:

- The expedition mode

Through the expedition mode, you can randomly generate a list to boss to fight, with the difficulty setting you want. If you go for mythic difficulty or more, you can even opt to add affixes that completely change the fight and force you to improvise a new strategy.

Once the expedition is created, don't forget to share it with the other members in your group so you can all enjoy the rewards, then go and win every successive level!

If you're victorious, a final reward awaits you with bonus loot rate for legendary items.

**

The quick play mode**

In the quick play mode, you're in control of everything! You can select any boss fight, and adjust its difficulty or affixes.

Even better, you can see the ranking of all the players on every boss, according to the highest reached difficulty. Will you get the first place for your favorite boss ?

A new class: the Steam Crusader

Other novelty, you can now play with the Steam Crusader!

This cast was initially formed to use hematomancy in blacksmithing, but when the invasion began they were quick to turn the fire and steam toward their enemies.

With a gameplay that changes radically from the Blood Bender, you will have to use your skills with caution to manage a specific new resource : The heat

Use fire spells to increase it and deal more damage, but be careful not to reach the critical amount or you'll overheat.

On the opposite, use steam spells to hide yourself in the mist and cool down your equipment, while staying above the cristallisation limit.

Solo challenges

Finally, in addition to the prologue, you can play on new solo bosses, with difficulty levels and affixes!

With them come new maps and effects to use in the boss editor!

But most importantly, some of these bosses are creations from the community! Huge thanks to both Saanen and Chaos, feel free to congratulate them on the discord and to download their other bosses on the workshop.

We hope that you'll enjoy this update and if you have any suggestions or wishes regarding the game, let us know on the community hub or directly on Discord: https://discord.gg/sentrygames