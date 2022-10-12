Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered v1.1011.1.0 Patch Notes

Hey everyone,

Today we are adding support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. This technology for GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs combines DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Frame Generation and NVIDIA Reflex to boost your frame rate. We also plan to make latency reducing technology NVIDIA Reflex available to other RTX GPU users with a future patch.

This update also addresses an issue that would make cutscenes in the game slow down when no audio device was detected, or when an audio device was removed. The patch also contains a fix for a crash that could occur on some hardware configurations when using Very High ray-tracing settings.

Release Notes

Added NVIDIA DLSS 3 support for GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.

Fixed an issue that would make cutscenes slow down when no audio device was detected.

Fixed a crash that could occur on some hardware configurations when using Very High ray-tracing settings.