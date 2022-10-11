0.1.3 | Patch Notes - Bug Fixes

Sker Squad,

Thank you all for playing and reviewing the game on Steam. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive but of course we recognise some issues thanks to the community here on Steam and over in our Discord. Our developers have been working hard the past 24 hrs to iron out as much as possible and after updating to patch 0.1.2 we have also now released Patch 0.1.3!

Bug Fixes & Optimisations Patch 0.1.2

Improved the performance impact of multiple transparent effects (impacts/miracles/torches etc)

Fixed one of the Menu Music unlockables incorrectly locking

Improved performance impact of Audio Sources with Audio Occlusion

Fixed an issue causing Abraham to get stuck and not attack

Fixed an issue where the Lamb-baah-ghini achievement would unlock incorrectly

Improved performance of terrain

Fixed several instances of enemies that come out in unaccessed areas

Lowered XP Needed per level

Potentially fixed an issue causing players to get stuck in the environment when entering Ghost Mode

Fixed an instance causing the Lamb not reach its destination

Increased Max Upgrade Tier to 5

Increased the cap for Revive Token to 150000 from 15000

Increased the amount of sounds that can play at one time

Identified issue causing mouse input lag (will be addressed on the next update)

Fixed an issue causing the game to take a while shutdown

Increased spawn rate of entrails by 10%

Corrected typo in one of the achievements

Identified a major performance issue caused by G-Sync Monitors and playing in Windowed mode

Bug Fixes & Optimisations 0.1.3

Widescreen support (initial implementation, some menu backgrounds will need to be updated for it)

Fixed Small Interactable indicators not appearing unless you're looking at an Interactable objects

Improved the performance of a lot of particles

Fixed Tier 5 Weapon Cost

Fixed a bug that caused the game to break if an enemy with a Damage over time effect

This is just the start of many patches to come for both bug fixes, optimisations and rolling out new content. Please see our roadmap for a general guide to what's to come but we will be releasing a more detailed roadmap of what's coming very soon!

Once again, we'd like to invite everyone over to our Discord channel to chat with the devs and the community, and also please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!

