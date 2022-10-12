VR HOT 0.9.1 - Performance Update

Hi friends,
from the beginning we have been aware that VR HOT will test the limits of what is currently possible in PCVR. The program has always been very demanding in terms of hardware.
Nevertheless we saw and see many users with PCs way below our system requirements who don’t want to miss out on the VR HOT experience. With 0.9.1 we are happy to give you guys a much better performance, no matter if you barely meet our minimum system requirements or have a 3090ti under the hood.
We tested on different PCs and measured an up to 30% higher frame rate!
In order to achieve maximum improvement, make sure to reduce the Physics Update /s to 60 (Main Menu > Main > Performance) - no worries, we implemented an interpolation system to compensate for it.
We also improved the manual undressing of the Hottie, which is a lot easier now to do.
There’s new physics for the Player Body, which results in a lot less crashes. In Desktop Mode, your body will freeze in the last position it had in VR Mode, which makes editing the Player Body much easier.
TAAU is sharper now, and of course there’s LOTS of more small improvements - Teleportation, Lighting, Hair, Animations, etc.
We’re not done yet, stay with us! ;)
Take care
VR HOT
New: Player Body Physics, less Crashes
New: Player Body fixed in Desktop Mode
New: Switchable Ambient Occlusion
New: Flex Muscles in Legs, Back and Arms
New: Hotpants
New: Hairstyle
Improvement: Performance
Improvement: Undressing
Improvement: TAAU Sharpening
Improvement: Hair Simulation
Improvement: Shoulder Movement Hottie
Improvement: Lighting
Improvement: Dark Shadows near wall
Improvement: Teleporting
Improvement: Rendering fo Labia Minora
Improvement: Visible Nipples under simulated Cloth
Improvement: Changed Physics Frequency Range
Improvement: Animations Rendering smoother through Interpolation
Improvement: Hair Jitter
Bug Fix: Male Hotties not saving
Changed files in this update