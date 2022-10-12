VR HOT 0.9.1 - Performance Update

Hi friends,

from the beginning we have been aware that VR HOT will test the limits of what is currently possible in PCVR. The program has always been very demanding in terms of hardware.

Nevertheless we saw and see many users with PCs way below our system requirements who don’t want to miss out on the VR HOT experience. With 0.9.1 we are happy to give you guys a much better performance, no matter if you barely meet our minimum system requirements or have a 3090ti under the hood.

We tested on different PCs and measured an up to 30% higher frame rate!

In order to achieve maximum improvement, make sure to reduce the Physics Update /s to 60 (Main Menu > Main > Performance) - no worries, we implemented an interpolation system to compensate for it.

We also improved the manual undressing of the Hottie, which is a lot easier now to do.

There’s new physics for the Player Body, which results in a lot less crashes. In Desktop Mode, your body will freeze in the last position it had in VR Mode, which makes editing the Player Body much easier.

TAAU is sharper now, and of course there’s LOTS of more small improvements - Teleportation, Lighting, Hair, Animations, etc.

We’re not done yet, stay with us! ;)

Take care

VR HOT

New: Player Body Physics, less Crashes

New: Player Body fixed in Desktop Mode

New: Switchable Ambient Occlusion

New: Flex Muscles in Legs, Back and Arms

New: Hotpants

New: Hairstyle

Improvement: Performance

Improvement: Undressing

Improvement: TAAU Sharpening

Improvement: Hair Simulation

Improvement: Shoulder Movement Hottie

Improvement: Lighting

Improvement: Dark Shadows near wall

Improvement: Teleporting

Improvement: Rendering fo Labia Minora

Improvement: Visible Nipples under simulated Cloth

Improvement: Changed Physics Frequency Range

Improvement: Animations Rendering smoother through Interpolation

Improvement: Hair Jitter

Bug Fix: Male Hotties not saving