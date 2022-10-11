Welcome to Chaos Mode

For you Twitch streamers, we developed special features that allow you to connect with your audience for a whole new parking and streaming experience.

Are you a Twitch user? Tell your favorite content creator about this! ⤵️

Chaos Mode

Oh, you thought the game was hard? Imagine having random obstacles delivered on your path to the perfect park. Introducing: Chaos Mode! Based on the very latest Twitch SDK, we developed a very special integration that will make you hate and love your chat at the same time.

Get started

You can choose to activate Chaos Mode during your game sessions in the settings. Go to Settings > Others and authenticate using your Twitch account. Once you’re done, it will automatically create custom rewards on your channel that people can use with their channel points. You can toggle "Auto Log out" so the custom rewards don't stay on your channel.

Your viewers will have the power to send you either super nice or super mean presents using channel points. Will it be a mine or a speed boost? You know, even a jump pad can be an obstacle if you think about it…

Chaos Mode is only available in the campaign and leaderboards are switched off to let your chat go crazy in this very special game mode.

But that's not all

Have your viewers with you wherever you go! Even if you’re busy parking cars, you will never miss a follow or a subscribe event. If one of those events is triggered, a small car with the name of your new community member will appear. They’ll be mimicking your every move for a short while. Who knew a hype train could actually park?! A cheer alert also appears whenever a viewer uses bits. Your audience is with you, in-game!

Need more info on Chaos Mode and its features? [Email our marketing team here](mailto:contentcreators@happyvolcano.com) 💛

This is a BETA feature so we're open to your feedback and are aware of an issue impacting the settings that can't be changed while in-game. We will fix this in the next patch.