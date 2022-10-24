Patch Notes 1.0.1

👀 FEATURES

— Visual update for the Lobby

👀 BUG FIXES

— Resolved performance issue when Tiers of Heck menu is open

— Fixed customization preview not showing the spider correctly

— Fixed preview spider appearing in levels

— Fixed sound and music volume selection not saving

— Fixed issue with destroyed weapons not disappearing, causing them to remain non interactable in the level

— Resolved issue with perks not resetting after survival or versus in some cases;

— Optimization pass for Laser Cube weapon

— Fixed “Hornet” hat not unlocking on wave 70

— XBOX\MS - Hats are not saved after closing the game

— Steam\EOS The game doesn't start when the Internet is turned off

— [Switch] fix of text "Return to Lobby in:"

— [Switch] The "Tiers of heck" restarting fix