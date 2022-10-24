 Skip to content

SpiderHeck update for 24 October 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.1

Patch Notes 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
While we are working on a major update, here is the first small patch that squashes some bugs.
👀 FEATURES

— Visual update for the Lobby

👀 BUG FIXES

— Resolved performance issue when Tiers of Heck menu is open
— Fixed customization preview not showing the spider correctly
— Fixed preview spider appearing in levels
— Fixed sound and music volume selection not saving
— Fixed issue with destroyed weapons not disappearing, causing them to remain non interactable in the level
— Resolved issue with perks not resetting after survival or versus in some cases;
— Optimization pass for Laser Cube weapon
— Fixed “Hornet” hat not unlocking on wave 70
— XBOX\MS - Hats are not saved after closing the game
— Steam\EOS The game doesn't start when the Internet is turned off
— [Switch] fix of text "Return to Lobby in:"
— [Switch] The "Tiers of heck" restarting fix

