Patch Notes 1.0.1

πŸ‘€ FEATURES

β€” Visual update for the Lobby

πŸ‘€ BUG FIXES

β€” Resolved performance issue when Tiers of Heck menu is open

β€” Fixed customization preview not showing the spider correctly

β€” Fixed preview spider appearing in levels

β€” Fixed sound and music volume selection not saving

β€” Fixed issue with destroyed weapons not disappearing, causing them to remain non interactable in the level

β€” Resolved issue with perks not resetting after survival or versus in some cases;

β€” Optimization pass for Laser Cube weapon

β€” Fixed β€œHornet” hat not unlocking on wave 70

β€” XBOX\MS - Hats are not saved after closing the game

β€” Steam\EOS The game doesn't start when the Internet is turned off

β€” [Switch] fix of text "Return to Lobby in:"

β€” [Switch] The "Tiers of heck" restarting fix