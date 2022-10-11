 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Survival update for 11 October 2022

New Content Update!

We've released another update! We've been focusing on adding additional content recently, mainly levels and entities, so this update introduces another new level and entity, as well as some other changes!

Full changes:
-Added a new "castle theme" type level
-Added a new entity
-Added achievement for discovering the castle theme
-Added a slight cooldown to entity attacks
-Unique sound for picking up Backcoins
-Total Backcoin collected in a run shown on the death screen
-Added jumping sounds for both male/female voices
-Fixed presents not spawning items (usually in multiplayer)
-fix text bug in which making it into the city first time shows a message saying you're in the woods
-various smaller fixes/tweaks (typos, some objects flickering etc..)

As always, there will be another update soon!

Cheers!

