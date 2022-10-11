 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 11 October 2022

Update, Version 20221011

Share · View all patches · Build 9698398 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Egypt]A small amount of shade may appear inside Baldat'Aten'Almaleuna (Only if you can see them.)
[Egypt]Added dialogs for the bartender of the teahouse.
[Egypt]Added some drinks that the bartender sells so that it actually looks like a normal teahouse. :)
[Furniture]Improved the partition screens' description after they have been deployed. (Mostly only matters in Chinese languages. Previously deployed screens need to redeploy to see this change.)
简体中文
##########Content############
【埃及】巴达图'阿腾'阿玛拉乌那图城内现在会存在少量暗影。（前提是你能看见它们。）
【埃及】为茶馆的酒保增加了对话内容。
【埃及】茶馆的酒保现在会贩卖一些饮料，所以，这里看上去是个很普通的茶馆了。:)
【家具】优化了部署后的屏风的描述文字。（基本上只影响两种中文语言。此前已经部署好的家具需要重新部署后才能看到这个更新效果。）

