Saddle up everyone!

Are you ready to explore and escape the Wild West? A new DLC is coming to Escape Simulator!

This DLC will contain 4 new rooms, which will all sound familiar to any outlaw that plays the game; The Sheriff's Office, The Saloon, The Bank and Post Office and finally The Train. Sounds like you will be the star in your own Western movie with this DLC, so giddy up and get ready to escape the Wild West!



The Wild West DLC will be available this December and will contain additional content besides the 4 new rooms! It will have 4 new tracks to accompany each room and you’ll have more outfit options as well! Do you wanna be a sleek sheriff or a rugged outlaw? The choice is yours!

Of course for the room builders, this will mean that you can now make your own Western inspired room as well! We can’t wait to see what you all make!

Be sure to wishlist the DLC now so you’ll be notified when it’s out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175260/Escape_Simulator_Wild_West_DLC

♥ Pine team